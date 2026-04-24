Gordon, Livramento, Bruno G: Newcastle injury latest for Gameweek 34

Anthony Gordon (hip) remains on the sidelines for the trip to Arsenal. Eddie Howe hopes to have him back for Gameweek 35.
“Anthony won’t make the game, hasn’t trained this week. Again, not a serious injury but not in time for this one. Hopefully, the next one.
“Anthony Gordon is injured. 100%.” – Eddie Howe
Tino Livramento (thigh) has joined the injury list, too, having hobbled off last weekend. His season may be over but a second scan will have to confirm that.
“With Tino, he went for a scan initially. We don’t think it’s a bad injury, we will wait and see whether he will play again this season. He is due to have another scan at the weekend to determine the full extent of his time out.” – Eddie Howe
Fabian Schar (ankle/foot) and Emil Krafth (knee) are still out, while Joelinton has to serve the second match of a two-game ban.
Bruno Guimaraes returned from a two-month absence as a substitute against Bournemouth and is pushing for a start, although Howe did express caution.
“He’s had a full week of training and he’s trained really well. I’ve been very pleased with him.
“I think you could see against Bournemouth, he came on with all the right intentions to deliver a really good physical performance but you could see that he was struggling at times physically to adapt to the pace because he had really had minimal training. He was playing on heart and spirit and determination, but the week he’s had this week will serve him really well.
“He’s such an important player for us on so many levels. Of course, we’re keen to get him on the pitch as quickly as possible but I’ve got to make sure it’s not to his detriment.” – Eddie Howe