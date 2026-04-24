Gordon, Livramento, Bruno G: Newcastle injury latest for Gameweek 34

Anthony Gordon (hip) remains on the sidelines for the trip to Arsenal. Eddie Howe hopes to have him back for Gameweek 35.

“Anthony won’t make the game, hasn’t trained this week. Again, not a serious injury but not in time for this one. Hopefully, the next one. “Anthony Gordon is injured. 100%.” – Eddie Howe

Tino Livramento (thigh) has joined the injury list, too, having hobbled off last weekend. His season may be over but a second scan will have to confirm that.

“With Tino, he went for a scan initially. We don’t think it’s a bad injury, we will wait and see whether he will play again this season. He is due to have another scan at the weekend to determine the full extent of his time out.” – Eddie Howe

Fabian Schar (ankle/foot) and Emil Krafth (knee) are still out, while Joelinton has to serve the second match of a two-game ban.

Bruno Guimaraes returned from a two-month absence as a substitute against Bournemouth and is pushing for a start, although Howe did express caution.