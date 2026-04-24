Le Bris on Alderete: Sunderland injury latest for Gameweek 34

Omar Alderete is available for Sunderland despite coming off at Villa Park last week.

“Last week we had a few players unwell, which can happen. So, they were just on the edge, five or six of the players so it was massive for us. But it is what it is. You have to manage the situation and for Omar it was just that point. “Last week we were just on the edge, so we didn’t mention it. But it was important for the game, and it should be okay for tomorrow. “And it shows as well that on the bench now we have more options and when they come on the pitch they can influence the game. It was the case for Trai, for example and for Wilson which is good for us moving forward.” – Regis Le Bris

Regis Le Bris also said Dan Ballard is in contention to start, having made his return from injury as a substitute in Gameweek 33.

Nilson Angulo (unknown) and Bertrand Traore (knee) should return to training next week, while Jocelin Ta Bi (ankle) is slightly further ahead.

“Nilson and Bertrand are close to returning for part training next week. So probably a bit with the squad. Jocelin started the sessions with us this week so we might go further next week because he felt good, which is good news. “Nothing else to flag at the moment.”

Romaine Mundle (hamstring) is likely out for the season, while third-choice goalkeeper Simon Moore (hand) has also joined the injury list.