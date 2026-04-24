Liverpool v Crystal Palace predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 34 clash between Liverpool and Crystal Palace.

The match at Anfield kicks off at 15:00 BST on Saturday 25 April.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 34 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.

LIVERPOOL

CRYSTAL PALACE

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 5th Liverpool 33 55 +11 LDLWW 13th Crystal Palace 33 43 -1 LWDWD

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):