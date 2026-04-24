Liverpool v Crystal Palace predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 34 clash between Liverpool and Crystal Palace.
The match at Anfield kicks off at 15:00 BST on Saturday 25 April.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 34 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.
LIVERPOOL
CRYSTAL PALACE
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|5th
|Liverpool
|33
|55
|+11
|LDLWW
|13th
|Crystal Palace
|33
|43
|-1
|LWDWD
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):