Man United v Brentford predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 34 clash between Manchester United and Brentford.

The match at Old Trafford kicks off at 20:00 BST on Monday 27 April.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 34 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.

MAN UNITED

BRENTFORD

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 3rd Man United 33 58 +13 LWDLW 9th Brentford 33 48 +4 DDDDD

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):