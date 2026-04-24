Murillo, Ndoye, Hudson-Odoi: Forest injury latest for Gameweek 34

Murillo (muscle), who was forced off in Gameweek 33, has been ruled out of the trip to the Stadium of Light.

“He is out. It’s a muscle injury. I don’t know, I’m not a doctor and I cannot predict, but it will be hard tomorrow.” – Vitor Pereira

Dan Ndoye, however, is in contention to return.

“Dan will be in condition to go to the game. That is good news for us.” – Vitor Pereira

Vitor Pereira also provided an update on Callum Hudson-Odoi (muscle), who has recently had surgery.

“He is okay after surgery. He is an important player for us, but the most important thing is for him is to fully recover and come back at the level he used to have.” – Vitor Pereira

John Victor (knee), Willy Boly (knee) and Nicola Savona (knee) have been on the injury list for some time.