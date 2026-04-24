Sunderland v Forest team news: Ballard starts, Reinildo benched

Blank Gameweek 34 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) gets underway at 8pm BST.

Sunderland take on Nottingham Forest, who are unbeaten in their last five Premier League games, at the Stadium of Light.

TEAM NEWS

Dan Ballard returns to the Sunderland starting XI in place of Luke O’Nien, who is demoted to substitute duty.

Ballard partners Omar Alderete at the back.

The Paraguayan centre-half was substituted early in the second half last week because of illness.

The other alteration from Gameweek 33 is Trai Hume in for the benched Reinildo at left-back.

Forest start both Igor Jesus and Chris Wood, a tactic they successfully used in the second half of last week’s 4-1 win over Burnley.

Jesus replaces Dilane Bakwa, who moves to the bench.

The injured Murillo is replaced by Jair Cunha in the only other change.

LINE-UPS

Sunderland XI: Roefs, Mukiele, Ballard, Alderete, Hume, Xhaka, Diarra, Sadiki, Rigg, Le Fee, Brobbey

Subs: Ellborg, Cirkin, Reinildo, Geertruida, O’Nien, Talbi, Mayenda, Isidor, H Jones

Nottingham Forest XI: Sels, Aina, Milenkovic, Cunha, Williams, Anderson, Sangare, Hutchinson, Jesus, Gibbs-White, Wood

Subs: Ortega, Morato, Awoniyi, Ndoye, Dominguez, Yates, McAtee, Netz, Bakwa