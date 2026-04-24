Sunderland v Nott’m Forest predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 34 clash between Sunderland and Nottingham Forest.
The match at Stadium of Light kicks off at 20:00 BST on Friday 24 April.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 34 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.
SUNDERLAND
NOTT’M FOREST
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|11th
|Sunderland
|33
|46
|-4
|WLWWL
|16th
|Nott’m Forest
|33
|36
|-9
|DDWDW
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):