Sunderland v Nott’m Forest predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 34 clash between Sunderland and Nottingham Forest.

The match at Stadium of Light kicks off at 20:00 BST on Friday 24 April.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 34 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.

SUNDERLAND

NOTT’M FOREST

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 11th Sunderland 33 46 -4 WLWWL 16th Nott’m Forest 33 36 -9 DDWDW

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):