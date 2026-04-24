Udogie, Vicario, Maddison: Spurs injury latest for Gameweek 34

Destiny Udogie is likely to miss out with the muscle injury he suffered last weekend.

“Destiny has a problem. I think he can’t play tomorrow. I’m sorry because he played a great first half, the second half as well, but the first half was great. “We have Spence. Souza is available to come with us. It’s not a big problem, I hope Udogie can be available in the next week at Villa Park.” – Roberto De Zerbi

Guglielmo Vicario (hernia surgery) is not ready to return, either.

Cristian Romero (knee), Mohammed Kudus (thigh), Wilson Odobert (knee), Ben Davies (ankle) and Dejan Kulusevski (knee) are on the sidelines too.

James Maddison (knee) was a surprise inclusion on the Spurs bench last weekend, although he didn’t make it onto the field. Having experienced a bit of pain this week, he looks set to reprise his non-playing substitute role.