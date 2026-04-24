West Ham v Everton predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 34 clash between West Ham United and Everton.

The match at London Stadium kicks off at 15:00 BST on Saturday 25 April.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 34 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.

WEST HAM

EVERTON

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 10th Everton 33 47 +1 WLWDL 17th West Ham 33 33 -17 WDLWD

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):