Captain Sensible

Who is the best captain for FPL Blank Gameweek 34?

24 April 2026 105 comments
FFScout Tom FFScout Tom
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It was ‘double joy’ for the millions of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers who backed Erling Haaland (£14.5m) with the armband in Double Gameweek 33. The Norwegian scored in both matches as Manchester City went top of the league.

This weekend, though, managers will have to look elsewhere with the armband. Pep Guardiola’s side is one of six clubs without a fixture in Blank Gameweek 34.

The ever-consistent Bruno Fernandes (£10.3m) is the standout pick at first glance but is there a case to look beyond him? Players from the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal, West Ham United, and, whisper it, even Tottenham Hotspur could provide enticing alternatives.

That’s what we’re considering in ‘Captain Sensible’ this week.

In this piece, we will assess the on-site captaincy poll, analyse myriad player and team statistics, consult the Rate My Team (RMT) points projections, and settle on a top three for the armband, ahead of Friday’s 6.30pm BST deadline.

Captaincy Poll

Best captain 34

Unsurprisingly, Fernandes has a strong lead in the Fantasy Football Scout captaincy poll, although he doesn’t enjoy majority support. The Manchester United talisman has picked up around 43% of votes cast by site users ahead of Brentford’s visit.

In something of a throwback, Mohamed Salah (£14.0m) sits second and currently boasts just under 20% of the vote. While it’s been anything but a vintage season for the Egyptian, he has scored in each of his last three Premier League starts and returned maximum bonus points in the Merseyside derby.

Elsewhere, Ollie Watkins (£8.7m) and Morgan Gibbs-White (£7.5m) are the only other players to garner more than 10% of backing. Both returned well in Gameweek 33, despite the lack of a ‘double. The latter scored a hat-trick against Burnley, while Watkins notched his first double-digit haul since Gameweek 18.

Player Stats – Last Six Gameweeks

price change predictions

FFScout Tom <p>Partnerships &amp; Community Manager. Previously Multimedia Manager and Deputy Social Media Manager.</p>

105 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Garfield1001
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    25 mins ago

    Thoughts on following FH?

    Raya
    Gabriel VVD Porro
    Bruno Salah Xavi MGW
    Watkins Solanke Bowen

    Woodman, Heaven, Alderete, Dowman

    Thanks

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  2. HODGE
    • 12 Years
    25 mins ago

    Thought on this fh team?

    Kinsky
    Gabriel ,VVD, Mavra
    Salah (c), Bruno, Gakpo, Xavi
    Bowen, Watkins, Solanke

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  3. FantasyFooty01
    • 8 Years
    25 mins ago

    Raya
    Timber Gabriel Virgil Andersen
    Szoboszlai Gakpo B. Fernandes Anderson Wilson
    Wakins
    Verbruggen Flemming J.Pedro Rodon
    £3.9 ITB 0 FT

    Should I make any further changes?

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  4. SpaceCadet
    • 12 Years
    23 mins ago

    Bottomed. Pick one on Fh.

    A. Thiago
    B. Mgw
    C. Szobo
    D. Gakpo
    E. Cunha

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    1. Ha.
      • 10 Years
      10 mins ago

      Would've been E but his minutes worry me

      B

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      1. SpaceCadet
        • 12 Years
        9 mins ago

        Have Mgw in my team currently but not too sure. Sun at home is a tough game. Maybe Thiago a better option?

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        1. Ha.
          • 10 Years
          8 mins ago

          I don't get the Thiago love this GW at all

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          1. Malkmus
            • 14 Years
            just now

            Utd usually concede

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    2. HODGE
      • 12 Years
      7 mins ago

      D

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    3. Malkmus
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      B. In good form and forest need to win

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  5. Ha.
    • 10 Years
    19 mins ago

    My FH looking very template now

    Have Watkins instead of Wilson, otherwise it's the scout selection

    Do I drop Salah to get a bit more variation?

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    1. SpaceCadet
      • 12 Years
      8 mins ago

      Sure. Any of the liv mids could do well

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    2. Malkmus
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      I'd keep salah. Having Gakpo too prob more of a differential

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  6. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    16 mins ago

    Thiago or one of Gakbo, KDH and Wilson on FH?

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    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      7 mins ago

      2 fwd cs 3 fwds, have Bowen and Watkins

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    2. Malkmus
      • 14 Years
      2 mins ago

      Similar quandry. I'm on Thiago, but have Lammens in goal to off-set a blank.

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  7. SpaceCadet
    • 12 Years
    13 mins ago

    Couldn’t be more template than this. G2g?

    Raya
    Gabriel vvd Porro
    Salah Bruno rice Mgw Xavi
    Watkins Bowen

    Kinsky mavropanos heaven Guiu

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  8. G Banger
    • 7 Years
    12 mins ago

    Currently fielding 10 and will WC in GW35, which one of the following would you rather take a hit for:
    a) Gakpo
    b) MGW
    c) Xavi
    d) Rogers

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  9. BGW34 Fixtures and Clean Sheet Odds
    G-Whizz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 8 Years
    12 mins ago

    BGW34 fixture odds can be found here:
    https://prnt.sc/4GvJr6zGgF3T
    (Provided by williamhill.com)

    DGW33 clean sheet results:
    AST: 42.5% ❌
    LEE: 42.5% ✅ & 21% ❌
    NFO: 42.5% ❌
    MCI: 35.5% ❌ & 47.5% ✅
    CRY: 31.5% ✅
    BRE: 29% ✅
    LIV: 29% ❌
    NEW: 25% ❌
    BHA: 25% ❌ & 24% ✅
    CHE: 23.5% ❌ & 23.5% ❌
    TOT: 23.5% ❌
    WHU: 23.5% ✅
    EVE: 21% ❌
    FUL: 21% ✅
    ARS: 19% ❌
    MNU: 19% ✅
    SUN: 17% ❌
    WOL: 17% ❌
    BUR: 16% ❌ & 9% ❌
    BOU: 14.5% ❌ & 30% ❌

    Highest weekly clean sheet % odds success rate this season: 43.9% (down from 44.4% on the previous GW)

    BGW34 clean sheet odds:
    LIV: 42%
    ARS: 40%
    TOT: 38%
    NFO: 31%
    SUN: 31%
    WHU: 31%
    MNU: 30%
    AST: 26%
    EVE: 26%
    FUL: 26%
    BRE: 17%
    WOL: 17%
    CRY: 13%
    NEW: 13%
    BOU: -
    BHA: -
    BUR: -
    CHE: -
    LEE: -
    MCI: -
    (Provided by fantasyfootballpundit.com)

    BGW34 clean sheet % from market odds:
    LIV: 37%
    ARS: 37%
    TOT: 33%
    NFO: 30%
    SUN: 30%
    MNU: 28%
    WHU: 28%
    AST: 25%
    EVE: 25%
    FUL: 23%
    BRE: 15%
    WOL: 15%
    CRY: 12%
    NEW: 12%
    BOU: -
    BHA: -
    BUR: -
    CHE: -
    LEE: -
    MCI: -
    (Provided by pinnacle.com)

    Market odds highest weekly clean sheet % success rate this season: 46.1% (down from 47.3% on the previous GW)

    Clean sheet totals:
    Arsenal: 15
    Man City: 14*
    Crystal Palace: 12*
    Everton: 11
    Liverpool: 10
    Sunderland: 10
    Aston Villa: 9
    Bournemouth: 9
    Brentford: 9*
    Brighton: 9*
    Chelsea: 9
    Newcastle: 8
    Nottingham Forest: 8
    Fulham: 7*
    Leeds: 7*
    Spurs: 7
    Man Utd: 6*
    West Ham: 6*
    Burnley: 4
    Wolves: 4

    *team kept a clean sheet in DGW33

    Hope you have a great GW 😀

    G

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  10. Sam (Team Sam)
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    11 mins ago

    Need a mid to bring in for the rest of the season. They'd be joining Bruno, Semenyo, KDH, Wilson.

    Who's got the most to play for?

    A) Rice

    B) Eze

    C) Casemiro

    D) MGW

    E) someone else?

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    1. Pompel
      • 12 Years
      just now

      A or D. Rice hasn'y shown much lately, but good fixtures and Arsenal need to win remaning games. MGW obviously the in-form player and also have a lot to play for, but worse fixtures for the run-in

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  11. G Banger
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    Ignore my last question, with Gordon out I need to rethink, I can get to Salah with one of the following combinations, please help me pick:

    a) Rogers + Solanke
    b) KDH + Watkins

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