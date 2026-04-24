Wolves v Tottenham predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 34 clash between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tottenham Hotspur.

The match at Molineux kicks off at 15:00 BST on Saturday 25 April.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 34 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.

WOLVES

TOTTENHAM

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 18th Tottenham 33 31 -11 LDLLD 20th Wolves 33 17 -37 WWDLL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):