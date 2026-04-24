Wolves v Tottenham predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 34 clash between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tottenham Hotspur.
The match at Molineux kicks off at 15:00 BST on Saturday 25 April.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 34 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.
WOLVES
TOTTENHAM
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|18th
|Tottenham
|33
|31
|-11
|LDLLD
|20th
|Wolves
|33
|17
|-37
|WWDLL
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):