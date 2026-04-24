Yoro, Mbeumo, Cunha: Man Utd injury latest for Gameweek 34

Michael Carrick said Leny Yoro is hoping to feature after picking up a knock in training last week.

“We’re still working on [Leny]. So, there’s a possibility, there’s a possibility, but at this stage, it’s not 100 per cent sure.” – Michael Carrick

Harry Maguire returns from suspension, but Lisandro Martinez serves the second match of his three-game ban.

Patrick Dorgu (hamstring) remains out but is “making good progress”.

“Patrick’s working his way to being back. He’s certainly making good progress and back closer to training with us, which is positive, so that’s good news.” – Michael Carrick

Matthijs de Ligt (back) remains sidelined, too.

There was no mention of Bryan Mbeumo, who seemed to be limping when he came off at Stamford Bridge last week.

Earlier on Thursday, Sky Sports reported that Matheus Cunha was on a recovery day: