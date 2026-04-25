FPL Gameweek 34: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus + DefCon

A little later than usual due to some Opta data delays, our Scoreboard rounds up the Fantasy numbers from Saturday’s five Gameweek 34 matches.

The goals, assists, bonus and defensive contribution (DC/DefCon) points summaries are from LiveFPL.

Meanwhile, you’ll also find the leading teams and players for shots, chances created and expected goals (xG). This is official Opta data, which comes from our Members Area.

GAMEWEEK 34: SATURDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS, DEFCON + PROJECTED BONUS POINTS

GAMEWEEK 34: SATURDAY’S PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOTAL)

MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE

Click the result of each fixture to be taken to the relevant match page: