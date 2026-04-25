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FPL Gameweek 34: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus + DefCon

25 April 2026 23 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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A little later than usual due to some Opta data delays, our Scoreboard rounds up the Fantasy numbers from Saturday’s five Gameweek 34 matches.

The goals, assists, bonus and defensive contribution (DC/DefCon) points summaries are from LiveFPL.

Meanwhile, you’ll also find the leading teams and players for shots, chances created and expected goals (xG). This is official Opta data, which comes from our Members Area.

GAMEWEEK 34: SATURDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS, DEFCON + PROJECTED BONUS POINTS

GAMEWEEK 34: SATURDAY’S PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOTAL)

MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE

Click the result of each fixture to be taken to the relevant match page:

Arsenal1 – 0Newcastle United
Wolverhampton Wanderers0 – 1Tottenham Hotspur
West Ham United2 – 1Everton
Liverpool3 – 1Crystal Palace
Fulham1 – 0Aston Villa
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23 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Bobby Digital
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 9 mins ago

    Any chance Gabriel gets DCs added later?

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    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 8 mins ago

      Potentially but rather meaningless unless captaining

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    2. Scapegoat Salah
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      They’re added my side

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      1. Scapegoat Salah
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 23 mins ago

        Oh no sorry it’s bonus that’s been added not DCs

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  2. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 7 mins ago

    Paly one:
    A. Palmer (NFO)
    B. Pedro (NFO)
    C. Gross (new)

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    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 6 mins ago

      *Play 😛

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    2. Pablitto
      • 16 Years
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      c

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    3. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 55 mins ago

      I own Palmer and Pedro, will need to see them tomorrow and see how they perform and who manages to play the match without injury.

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  3. Bourbon, Pot Still or Islay…
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 50 mins ago

    Triple Gameweek for City would have anyone with chips left drooling ……

    ….. it’d just be like playing on when the keeper is injured ……

    No one can argue ….. but very unfair …..

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    1. Bod
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      Anyone that free hit this week and was set up well last week will probably be pretty well set up for a triple GW

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    2. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      Ill allow it

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  4. g40steve
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 33 mins ago

    Any changes to bus team?

    Darlow,
    Gabriel, Sturijk, NOR
    Palmer, Bruno, Semenyo, MGW
    Pedro, Haaland, Welbz

    Verb, Sensi, Hecke, Tavernier

    1FT

    3m

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  5. Scapegoat Salah
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 24 mins ago

    I was watching a YT video the other day and it was mentioned on there about the predicted decline of the game from next season, in terms of popularity etc.

    I can foresee this, I mean how boring is it going to be with no Salah, it was arguably still quite meh anyway with him being out of form, but in terms of key fpl explosive assets you’d have to choose from, in recent years we have lost:

    - Aguero
    - Ronaldo
    - Kane
    - Son
    - KdB
    - DSilva
    - Mane
    - Firmino
    - Salah

    Barring Haaland, you’ve only got inconsistent Palmer and arguably non explosive Saka.
    I do think it will have a big impact, you don’t have to choose anymore, team basically picks itself.

    Thoughts on the future of the game? How can they spice it up when evidently the league no longer attracts as much talent as it once did.

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    1. Scapegoat Salah
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      It feels like you’re no longer sacrificing key assets, which in turn make it virtually impossible to differentiate to catch-up with big hauls.
      And so everyone has the best assets.

      I think at one time we had 5-6 10m+ players now there are like 2-3 max

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    2. ball c
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      Everyone will have Haaland next season. So basically you’re then playing with 10 starters.
      Unless they reduce the budget to £80m and have all the standard players similar priced.

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      1. Scapegoat Salah
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 13 mins ago

        Yeah it just feels so meh, remember having to choose between Haaland, Salah and Kane?
        Without even mentioning Son and alike, feels like it was so much more fun to have to tactfully choose

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        1. Scapegoat Salah
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 11 mins ago

          And that’s without even talking about the many options we had affecting captaincy too

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    3. Scapegoat Salah
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      Can probably add Olise to this list, not a big hitter at the time but was clearly on his way to being

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    4. Scapegoat Salah
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      - Vardy
      - Mahrez
      - Sterling
      - Sane
      - Hazard
      - Sanchez
      - Bale

      List is endless, I know some of these are going back considerably but how many talismanic assets do we have these days in comparison?

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    5. Bod
      • 14 Years
      2 hours ago

      We also previously had players like TAA at 7.5m stretching the budget. Not to mention less wildcards…

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      1. Scapegoat Salah
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        Yeah how could I forget Trent!

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  6. Buck The Trent
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 22 mins ago

    When do we expect announcements for DGW 36/37 to drop ?

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    1. rainy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      “We will, almost certainly, find out this week, ahead of the Gameweek 35 deadline”.

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2026/04/25/when-will-the-double-gameweek-for-man-city-palace-be-confirmed

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