Scout Notes

FPL notes: Xavi + Solanke injury latest, Porro a threat

25 April 2026 29 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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A nervy win for Tottenham Hotspur at Molineux kept the relegation battle tantalisingly poised with four Gameweeks to go.

It was a mixed bag for Free Hitters who took the plunge on Spurs players this week.

There were clean sheets, bonus and defensive contribution (DefCon) points to savour for the defenders, but the two most popular attacking punts exited prematurely.

XAVI + SOLANKE INJURY LATEST

We start our Scout Notes with those aforementioned injuries to Xavi Simons (£6.6m) and Dominic Solanke (£7.3m).

The Spurs pair were the subject of over 1.1 million transfers combined for Gameweek 34, with Free Hitters accounting for a lot of those.

Solanke hobbled off in the first half with what seemed to be a hamstring injury, while Xavi departed on a stretcher with a more worrying-looking knee problem. The Dutchman had attempted to run off the issue on the touchline after treatment but soon hit the turf again and had to be carried off.

“For Xavi, it is a problem of his knee. We go to see in the next days, Monday or Tuesday.

“For Solanke, it is not a big problem. I don’t know how many games we lose him but I would like to know the real situation of Xavi because the knee is always different than the muscular injury.

“[Xavi] felt pain but now I spoke to him two, three minutes ago. He feels better than the beginning of the injury.” – Roberto De Zerbi on Spurs’ injuries

We await timelines on the pair, then, but Xavi’s injury in particular is a blow, as he’d looked integral to Spurs’ survival hopes.

While he wasn’t nearly as effective as he was in Gameweek 33, the Dutchman still came closest to a deadlock breaker just after half-time. Cutting inside, similar to what he did against Brighton when hitting the post, he skied a very decent chance over from 10 yards out.

Richarlison (£6.3m) stands to benefit from Solanke’s absence, while Mathys Tel (£6.2m), who again looked bright off the bench, may be the one deputising for Xavi.

“We can play with Mathys Tel on the left, Kolo Muani on the right. Souza on the right, Bergvall on the left. We have to create. I don’t want to change too much, three defenders, four defenders… I don’t want to put more confusion on the players, especially this season because they changed a lot of tactical disposition. I want to be clear and simple.” – Roberto De Zerbi on how he plans to fill the void left by Xavi

NERVY + VERY NEARLY SPURSY

While Spurs secured their first league win and clean sheet of 2026 here, this was much less convincing a performance than the one they delivered in Gameweek 33.

The Lilywhites did start well enough, coming out of the blocks quickly to take control of the game, but it amounted to few clear openings. The longer the match went on, the more nervous it became. Wolves could even have had a claim of being in the ascendancy at the point of Joao Palhinha‘s (£5.5m) 82nd-minute opener.

Indeed, that crucial goal – the initial Richarlison shot and the goalbound diversion from Palhinha – accounted for well over half of Spurs’ total xG (1.05).

“I think in the first half, in the first 30-35 minutes, we played well. We didn’t create big chances to score, but anyway we had total control of the game.

“And then, I don’t know, the pressure, maybe because we didn’t win any game in 2026, maybe this pressure, maybe because we played against Wolverhampton already relegated. We lost distances, we lost order on the pitch. Every one of us wanted to go one-to-one.

“But anyway, I’m happy for the result. I hope this result can change something in our head, in our mentality.” – Roberto De Zerbi

Not a great advert for anyone considering Spurs assets beyond the Free Hit punt.

PORRO PROSPERING

One of the few Lilywhites to catch the eye was Pedro Porro (£5.2m).

While his tangible FPL returns were mostly defensive in nature (a clean sheet and DefCon points, as well as two bonus), he flirted heavily with an assist.

Curling in an early free-kick that Kevin Danso (£4.2m) nodded invitingly across goal, Porro also set up Xavi’s good chance and delivered the corner that Rodrigo Bentancur (£5.2m) nodded powerfully at Jose Sa (£4.2m).

The Spurs right-back sent over a number of crosses that were just missing that finishing touch, including one delivery that Matt Doherty (£4.4m) only just flicked away from an incoming Richarlison. Had the veteran Wolves defender not got that feather-touch, the Brazilian forward likely would have scored.

CHAMPIONSHIP QUALITY

After the capitulations of Gameweeks 32 and 33, this was a bit better from Wolves. Only a bit, mind.

Ultimately, despite the improvement in 2026 (peaking with wins over Liverpool and Aston Villa) and being ‘not quite as bad’ as last week, they still allowed Spurs to a) break their 14-match clean sheet drought and b) pick up three points for the first time since December.

Antonin Kinsky (£3.9m) had to be alert to advance and thwart an onrushing Adam Armstrong (£5.2m), who also nodded wide from a Matheus Mane (£4.3m) cross.

Kinsky then saved well from Joao Gomes’ (£5.3m) injury-time free-kick, but that was only his second stop of the match.

“They really, really tried. They’re with it. They’re with us. They’re fighting. They really are. 

“It’s been hard this week. The final nail in the coffin, relegated. Maybe other teams would have just gone, completely, today and it might have been an absolute shambles. It wasn’t, it was a proper game of football.

“Those boys out there today gave everything.” – Rob Edwards on his players

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29 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Babit1967
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    Hey all looking for some wildcarding advice if you have a spare couple of minutes 🙂

    Raya / Dubravka
    Gabriel NOR _____ Lacroix Van Hecke
    Bruno Cherki MGW ____ _____
    Haaland Thiago _____

    Ok so the options are

    1) Saliba & Rogers or Justin & Saka
    2) Bowen or Watkins ( thinking Watkins for next two then Bowen ok an ft)
    3) cheap midfielder from Okafor and KDH

    Thoughts appreciated

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    1. Fifa las vegas
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Forgot about NOR actually, I probably would like to pivot from Semenyo to him but I just don’t really have any transfers for such luxury

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  2. Fifa las vegas
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    So after the pain of not having MGW these past two GWs, is it unavoidable now or can I survive without him having missed out so far?

    Fixtures don’t look immediately great but then Chelsea and Newcastle are not exactly brilliant these days

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  3. estheblessed
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    Triple Arsenal and City for the run in?
    Also a few Palace for their DGW?

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    1. Fifa las vegas
      • 13 Years
      28 mins ago

      Ya not sure what to turn to now. Have Haaland, Semenyo and Cherki as is, but Semenyo hasn’t been very convincing of late.

      Only have Gabriel from Arsenal, might be time to double up with Raya again, just don’t have transfers really. Pedro and Palmer probably need fixing too.

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      1. Baps Hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        I am considering Palmer to Cherki

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      2. Baps Hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Pedro might be just fine now.

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  4. Vazza
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Thinking about making these moves for free

    Semenyo, Welbeck, Stach (normally bench fodder but will play in BB)

    To

    Cherki, Cunha, Kroupi (normally bench fodder but will play in BB)

    Thoughts pls

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    1. Fifa las vegas
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      I feel like Welbeck could be a steady pick for a few more games

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  5. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    I could have that team with my 4 fts

    raya
    gab hill munoz
    rogers semenyo okafor bruno f
    thiago bower halland (c)
    dub alderete struijk gross

    would you bb it?

    cheer

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    1. Fifa las vegas
      • 13 Years
      18 mins ago

      Might be as good a time as any to do it yeah

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      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 11 Years
        just now

        cheers fifa 🙂

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    2. estheblessed
      • 11 Years
      10 mins ago

      BB is such a lame chip unless it's a DGW. I think next season I will Def BB on a DGW

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      1. Baps Hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        That's the plan always imo.

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  6. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 16 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Last Man Standing Update (29 teams)

    Current safety score = 49
    Top score = 60

    https://plan.livefpl.net//LMS

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  7. Absolutely Muñozed
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Should we keep the deadly duo of J Pedro and Palmer after the manager change or kick out palmer for MGW?

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      1. Fifa las vegas
        • 13 Years
        7 mins ago

        Was about to ask this exact question

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        1. Baps Hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Me too... Almost

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      2. estheblessed
        • 11 Years
        6 mins ago

        I got rid of them a while ago... Even with a new manager I don't rate them, there are better options.

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        1. Fifa las vegas
          • 13 Years
          5 mins ago

          MGW a must now or ship sailed?

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          1. Baps Hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            just now

            He is on fire, but could they be on the beach now?

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      3. Baps Hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        4 mins ago

        Palmer out is what I think, but hey, when is the 5th round?

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        1. Baps Hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Tomorrow vs Leeds?!?
          We have to wait and see how many hammies are done and should Palmer score a hattie now...

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    • Skout
      • 6 Years
      49 mins ago

      Which one to sell?
      A) Struijk
      B) Bijol
      C) Hill
      D) Van Hecke

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    • sirmorbach
      • 9 Years
      36 mins ago

      How's this WC team looking?

      Raya / Verbruggen
      Gabriel / O'Reilly / Muñoz / Hill / Justin
      Bruno Fernandes / Eze / MGW / Cherki / Sarr
      Haaland / Bowen / Thiago

      Then BB 36.

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    • Haa-lala-land
      • 5 Years
      23 mins ago

      Hopefully Maddison will be able to step in to fill the Xavi spot, before he picks up a splinter injury in his rear

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    • Feanor
      • 16 Years
      21 mins ago

      The Free Hit chip should give you points from all 15 players

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      1. I have no Wirtz
          just now

          Or how about more than 1 chip can be played in a single week?

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