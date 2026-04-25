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Fulham v Aston Villa team news: Seven changes in total

25 April 2026 182 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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Gameweek 34 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) continues with Fulham v Aston Villa, which gets underway at 12.30pm BST.

TEAM NEWS

There are seven changes in total across the two sides today.

Marco Silva makes three of them, one of which is enforced by an injury to Alex Iwobi. Samuel Chukwueze replaces him.

Raul Jimenez and Sander Berge also come in for the benched Rodrigo Muniz and Tom Cairney.

The Villans make one enforced change, too, as Amadou Onana is unexpectedly absent. Lamare Bogarde deputises in midfield.

Pau Torres, Lucas Digne and Emi Buendia also get recalls, as Tyrone Mings, Ian Maatsen and Ross Barkley drop down to substitute duty.

All the main Fulham and Villa players start from a Fantasy perspective, including the most-bought asset of Gameweek 34, Ollie Watkins. He was transferred in by over 1.8 million managers in the run-up to Friday’s deadline.

LINE-UPS

Fulham XI: Leno, Castagne, Andersen, Bassey, Sessegnon, Berge, Lukic, Wilson, Smith Rowe, Chukwueze, Jimenez.

Subs: Lecomte, Reed, Muniz, Cairney, Bobb, Kusi-Asare, King, Diop, Robinson.

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne, Tielemans, Bogarde, McGinn, Rogers, Buendia, Watkins.

Subs: Bizot, Lindelof, Mings, Barkley, Abraham, Sancho, Luiz, Maatsen, Bailey.

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout this season is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below:

Fulham Villa
price change predictions
182 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Scapegoat Salah
    • 9 Years
    4 hours ago

    Sky need to sack their text commentators, said it was a goal from a Jiiminez header save not Lukic :angry:

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    1. Raoul Nogues
        3 hours, 46 mins ago

        Looked like Raul

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    2. OverTinker
      • 7 Years
      4 hours ago

      Shtkins

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      1. The Reptile
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        3 hours, 48 mins ago

        Yes - God knows why I put him back in my team
        Dropped him after being so bad v Brentford in August..

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    3. g40steve
      • 8 Years
      4 hours ago

      See ya Wally

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    4. FPL Scoop
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 58 mins ago

      It really never does end well whenever I own Villa players… at least Rogers/Watkins gone again next week!

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      1. g40steve
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 58 mins ago

        This

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      2. Raoul Nogues
          3 hours, 43 mins ago

          Same for me.... Villa players reminding me on FH why I should never get them in my team

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        • RamaJama
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          3 hours, 37 mins ago

          Luckily only on FH, don’t need to see them in my team anymore

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      3. g40steve
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 57 mins ago

        Tammy done more than Olly in just few mins

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      4. Dannyb
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 57 mins ago

        Good result for United at least

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        1. JBG
          • 7 Years
          3 hours, 51 mins ago

          This

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      5. The Bandit
        • 15 Years
        3 hours, 56 mins ago

        The crowd behind the Fulham goal are living dangerously

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      6. Mr. O'Connell
        • 13 Years
        3 hours, 55 mins ago

        Palace looking to do the quadruple over Pool today after Comm Shield, League and Carabao.

        Sarr has a pretty decent record against them as well.

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        1. g40steve
          • 8 Years
          3 hours, 11 mins ago

          You noticed that & some were contemplating double defence!

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      7. The Philosopher
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 55 mins ago

        Bueno and Gomes should do well for Wolves.

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        1. Mr. O'Connell
          • 13 Years
          3 hours, 51 mins ago

          Covers all bases that one

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      8. #1 Salah Hater
        • 1 Year
        3 hours, 55 mins ago

        One of the worst games of football I've ever had the misfortune of watching

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        1. The Philosopher
          • 5 Years
          3 hours, 53 mins ago

          I have a simple rule: don't watch stupid games just for the sake of FPL.

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          1. Qaiss
            • 10 Years
            3 hours, 52 mins ago

            Yeah I have Watkins but just could not be bothered to tune in

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      9. Nightcrawler
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 54 mins ago

        frimpong on fh fail havent been following much football assumed he would start. is he likely to come on?

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      10. The Philosopher
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 54 mins ago

        Woodman coming on for Roefs for me. Good stuff.

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        1. OH... KEVIN DE BRUYNE
            3 hours, 52 mins ago

            ???
            Roeufs played and got 0 points due to conceding 5.
            So woodman does not come on

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            1. The Bandit
              • 15 Years
              3 hours, 51 mins ago

              🙄

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              1. g40steve
                • 8 Years
                3 hours, 10 mins ago

                Catches them all out, reel em in 🙂

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            2. Dannyb
              • 9 Years
              3 hours, 50 mins ago

              That joke went flying

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              1. The Bandit
                • 15 Years
                3 hours, 49 mins ago

                Doesn’t help that it’s not remotely funny though tbf

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        2. Revival
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          3 hours, 50 mins ago

          Watkins falls perfectly into the don't sell, never captain, don't bench category

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          1. Nomar
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 16 Years
            3 hours, 43 mins ago

            Don’t buy either

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        3. SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
          • 9 Years
          3 hours, 50 mins ago

          Going great with Wilson & Watkins on FH

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          1. Ray Kinsella
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 14 Years
            3 hours, 47 mins ago

            me too, sigh

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            1. The Reptile
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 14 Years
              3 hours, 45 mins ago

              And me ‐ how can they be so bad at this stage of the season

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        4. Cojones of Destiny
          • 8 Years
          3 hours, 50 mins ago

          Andersen hooooold

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        5. Dynamic Duos
          • 12 Years
          3 hours, 49 mins ago

          Wilson yc lol

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          1. Qaiss
            • 10 Years
            3 hours, 49 mins ago

            That’s nice

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        6. Kaneyonero
          • 9 Years
          3 hours, 48 mins ago

          Willy yellow

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          1. JBG
            • 7 Years
            3 hours, 47 mins ago

            Better get that checked out

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        7. Cojones of Destiny
          • 8 Years
          3 hours, 47 mins ago

          yay Andersen with max bps ))

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        8. Mr. O'Connell
          • 13 Years
          3 hours, 47 mins ago

          -2 from 2 so far. Heading in the right direction.

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          1. Qaiss
            • 10 Years
            3 hours, 45 mins ago

            How

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            1. Mr. O'Connell
              • 13 Years
              3 hours, 43 mins ago

              Hit taken. Alderete 0, Rogers 2.

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        9. JBG
          • 7 Years
          3 hours, 47 mins ago

          Can't remember the last time I've gotten a return from Shitekins... but tbf, rarely owned him since his once in a life time good season he had.

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        10. Dynamic Duos
          • 12 Years
          3 hours, 46 mins ago

          FH active , Wilson, Rogers, Watkins, dodged, dodged, dodged!! Great game sometimes 🙂

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          1. Kaneyonero
            • 9 Years
            3 hours, 46 mins ago

            Same dodged the hype

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            1. Dynamic Duos
              • 12 Years
              3 hours, 45 mins ago

              Nice!

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          2. nanxun
            • 4 Years
            3 hours, 45 mins ago

            Wilson late YC. Only 1 pt, but ffs.

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          3. Qaiss
            • 10 Years
            3 hours, 44 mins ago

            I’ll let my street know

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            1. Dynamic Duos
              • 12 Years
              3 hours, 43 mins ago

              Tell them I got MGW too , cheers mate

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        11. lilmessipran
          • 13 Years
          3 hours, 46 mins ago

          Need a Lacroix hat trick today to save my season

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          1. Revival
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            3 hours, 42 mins ago

            *Chris Richards

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          2. Hughes Your Daddy
            • 13 Years
            3 hours, 41 mins ago

            #Sarr

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        12. Freshy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          3 hours, 44 mins ago

          At least I didnt captain Watkins

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        13. CoracAld2831
          • 5 Years
          3 hours, 44 mins ago

          Quite a pointless match fpl wise even as a Andersen owner.

          Wilson a wasted transfer, Rogers useless as always.

          Looking forward to wildcarding.

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        14. Hughes Your Daddy
          • 13 Years
          3 hours, 43 mins ago

          Hopefully my last minute Sarr over Wilson deadline decision pays off now. Wilson not a great showing and Sarr loves scoring v Liverpool.

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        15. nanxun
          • 4 Years
          3 hours, 42 mins ago

          As a Toffee who hopes they can get into Europe but also wants to see the Hammers stay up, I'm internally conflicted about this afternoon's match.

          That said, I'm still wearing my Everton away jersey!

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          1. Mr. O'Connell
            • 13 Years
            3 hours, 41 mins ago

            Eh? I don't think supporting a football team is for you tbh.

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            1. Dynamic Duos
              • 12 Years
              3 hours, 38 mins ago

              Haha

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        16. el polako
          • 8 Years
          3 hours, 42 mins ago

          One week I removed Rogers on FH he scored 9 points.
          Classic.

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          1. Nomar
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 16 Years
            3 hours, 37 mins ago

            I removed Watkins in GW32.

            Got him back on FH GW33.

            Usual great timing by me there!,,

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        17. OH... KEVIN DE BRUYNE
            3 hours, 39 mins ago

            new article: https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2026/04/25/3pm-team-news-woodman-starts-palace-go-strong

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          • Vazza
            • 5 Years
            3 hours, 38 mins ago

            Anyone here with a combo of

            Sunderland defenders / Roefs;
            Villa players; and
            H Wilson

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