Fulham v Aston Villa team news: Seven changes in total

Gameweek 34 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) continues with Fulham v Aston Villa, which gets underway at 12.30pm BST.

TEAM NEWS

There are seven changes in total across the two sides today.

Marco Silva makes three of them, one of which is enforced by an injury to Alex Iwobi. Samuel Chukwueze replaces him.

Raul Jimenez and Sander Berge also come in for the benched Rodrigo Muniz and Tom Cairney.

The Villans make one enforced change, too, as Amadou Onana is unexpectedly absent. Lamare Bogarde deputises in midfield.

Pau Torres, Lucas Digne and Emi Buendia also get recalls, as Tyrone Mings, Ian Maatsen and Ross Barkley drop down to substitute duty.

All the main Fulham and Villa players start from a Fantasy perspective, including the most-bought asset of Gameweek 34, Ollie Watkins. He was transferred in by over 1.8 million managers in the run-up to Friday’s deadline.

LINE-UPS

Fulham XI: Leno, Castagne, Andersen, Bassey, Sessegnon, Berge, Lukic, Wilson, Smith Rowe, Chukwueze, Jimenez.

Subs: Lecomte, Reed, Muniz, Cairney, Bobb, Kusi-Asare, King, Diop, Robinson.

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne, Tielemans, Bogarde, McGinn, Rogers, Buendia, Watkins.

Subs: Bizot, Lindelof, Mings, Barkley, Abraham, Sancho, Luiz, Maatsen, Bailey.

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout this season is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below: