Team News

Eze, Havertz, Timber + Calafiori injury latest

28 April 2026 33 comments
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Mikel Arteta faced the media today ahead of Arsenal’s UEFA Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night.

Here’s the team news from the Gunners’ camp, with one eye on Gameweek 35.

ARSENAL TEAM NEWS

It’s mixed news on Kai Havertz and Eberechi Eze, both of whom came off with muscle injuries in Gameweek 34.

“Kai is out, and Ebz is ready to go.” – Mikel Arteta

There’s a positive update on Riccardo Calafiori, meanwhile. Having missed out on Saturday, despite Arteta saying he would “probably” be available, the Italian defender is back from an unspecified issue.

And Bukayo Saka, who marked his comeback from an Achilles injury with a substitute appearance, has come through his Gameweek 34 cameo unscathed. He’ll be in the squad in Madrid, too.

“Riccy and Bukayo are in the squad.” – Mikel Arteta

Missing out yet again, however, is Jurrien Timber (ankle).

“Jurrien is not in the squad.

“We don’t know [when he’ll be back] yet. He’s doing some stuff on the pitch at the moment, but we need to get the gears up and be able to do more things before he can compete with us.” – Mikel Arteta on Jurrien Timber

Timber, Havertz and long-term absentee Mikel Merino (foot) were the only Gunners missing from training earlier in the day.

Calafiori, Eze and Saka were all involved.

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33 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    Any danger of the fixture ticker being updated?

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    1. The Hunt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Scouts sleeping at the wheel as usual.

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      1. The Hunt
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        58 mins ago

        Actually, they should outsource it to someone who actually cares enough to keep it relevant.

        Virg?

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        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          18 mins ago

          I would have the captains poll up by now. Tricky gameweek for the captaincy; could be a good one to try something different.

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          1. FPL Virgin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            1 min ago

            I'd also make sure that the watchlist was regularly updated and fit for purpose again.

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  2. marpy016
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    Which palace option for my WC and BB36 , bearing in mind I also have Henderson?

    A) Munoz
    B) Lacroix

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    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      B.

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    2. Saint & Reevesy
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      Munoz i feel has the higher ceiling. its unlikely Palace will keep a clean sheet away at city and so i think Munoz has more routes to points.

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  3. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    I really want to keep wilson for it doesnt make much to have him on bb this gw does it?

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    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Could get something against a tired arsenal team.

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  4. Letsgo!
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    Will u do mings to justin for free?

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    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      yep

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    2. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      I don’t own Mings!

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      1. Letsgo!
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Then dont reply!

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        1. The Knights Template
          • 12 Years
          9 mins ago

          But I’ve always liked you!

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        2. The Bandit
          • 15 Years
          6 mins ago

          You asked if he will do it, so it was a perfectly valid answer. You should have if you should do it.

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  5. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    would you do dub to darlow if playing bb? for free.

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    1. tuturututu
      • 5 Years
      41 mins ago

      If nothing more important to fix in squad I would do it, but maybe a transfer would be wise to save for dgw

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      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 11 Years
        41 mins ago

        i m all over the place lol 🙂

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      2. Saint & Reevesy
        • 13 Years
        4 mins ago

        I agree with tuturututu

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  6. CoracAld2831
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Which Leeds defender priced 3.9 would you have for 35 onwards?

    A: Justin
    B: Rodon
    C: Bijol

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    1. Saint & Reevesy
      • 13 Years
      5 mins ago

      not sure of the injury status but assuming all fit, Rodon would be my choice.

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  7. Saint & Reevesy
    • 13 Years
    50 mins ago

    is doing Semenyo to Cherki a ridiculous use of a transfer, or does it make total sense........ I keep swinging back and forth. I would appreciate some wisdom here

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    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      10 mins ago

      Yes. Pointless sideways move.

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      1. Saint & Reevesy
        • 13 Years
        6 mins ago

        is it though - last 5 GW cherki has scored 29 points, Semenyo has scored 16. is also more of a differential.........

        But I take your point about it feeling sideways, is it though?

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    2. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      I think I will want to see one more game. Semenyo didn't travel to play vs Sou in that cup game (rested said Pep) and I expect him to get better minutes. Sideways moves fail so often and making a transfer when it's 55-45 isn't worth it imo. However, 2-3 years ago I would probably have done it.

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      1. Saint & Reevesy
        • 13 Years
        3 mins ago

        I agree, I'm definitely leaving Semenyo in for GW35 to see if the rest does him good. i also think cherkis minutes might be managed this weekend as he put a shift in against us. But the double GW........

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  8. Saint & Reevesy
    • 13 Years
    28 mins ago

    Does anybody else feel like the GW park the bus team feels a little off? - if you could choose any 11 starters they would be the 11?

    Hill, Tavernier and calvert Lewin

    over

    Rogers or Watkins at home to spurs,
    Seymenyo or Cherki away at Everton
    No Bowen who loves scoring against Brentford

    I get palace and Villa play mid week, but would it influence your choice to that degree?

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  9. hazza44
    • 13 Years
    5 mins ago

    Morning all,
    Suggested transfers for this week? Only have TC chip left. Thank you
    Raya
    Gabriel Saliba Hill
    Bruno Rogers Semenyo KDH
    Thiago Bowen Haaland
    (Dub Cash Alderete Wilson) 1FT £1.9

    A) Cash to NOR
    B) Semenyo to Cherki
    C) Roll
    D) Any other suggestions?

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