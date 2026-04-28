Eze, Havertz, Timber + Calafiori injury latest

Mikel Arteta faced the media today ahead of Arsenal’s UEFA Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night.

Here’s the team news from the Gunners’ camp, with one eye on Gameweek 35.

ARSENAL TEAM NEWS

It’s mixed news on Kai Havertz and Eberechi Eze, both of whom came off with muscle injuries in Gameweek 34.

“Kai is out, and Ebz is ready to go.” – Mikel Arteta

There’s a positive update on Riccardo Calafiori, meanwhile. Having missed out on Saturday, despite Arteta saying he would “probably” be available, the Italian defender is back from an unspecified issue.

And Bukayo Saka, who marked his comeback from an Achilles injury with a substitute appearance, has come through his Gameweek 34 cameo unscathed. He’ll be in the squad in Madrid, too.

“Riccy and Bukayo are in the squad.” – Mikel Arteta

Missing out yet again, however, is Jurrien Timber (ankle).

“Jurrien is not in the squad. “We don’t know [when he’ll be back] yet. He’s doing some stuff on the pitch at the moment, but we need to get the gears up and be able to do more things before he can compete with us.” – Mikel Arteta on Jurrien Timber

Timber, Havertz and long-term absentee Mikel Merino (foot) were the only Gunners missing from training earlier in the day.

Calafiori, Eze and Saka were all involved.