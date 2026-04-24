FPL Gameweek 34 team news: Friday’s live injury updates

We’ll have more team news to bring you on Friday as 10 Premier League managers face the media ahead of their Gameweek 34 fixtures.

You’ll find all the key injury updates in this article, which will be refreshed throughout the day.

For the headline news from Thursday’s four press conferences, check out this round-up here.

KEY GAMEWEEK 34 TEAM NEWS FROM FRIDAY

FRIDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

Friday's FPL Press Conferences! 🚨 🔴 9am – Slot

⚫️ 9.30am – Howe

🦅 10.30am – Glasner

🐺 1pm – Edwards

🐝 1.30pm – Andrews

⭕️ 1.30pm – Arteta

⬜️ 1.30pm – Silva

🐓 1.30pm – De Zerbi

🟣 2pm – Emery

🍬 TBC – Moyes (usually 1.30pm) pic.twitter.com/aIhm10Lf0F — Fantasy Football Scout (@FFScout) April 24, 2026

LIVERPOOL

Giorgi Mamardashvili (leg wound) will definitely miss the visit of Crystal Palace this weekend. He’ll also be out for “weeks” beyond it.

However, Alisson (muscle) is not yet ruled out of Saturday’s match, despite not being pictured in full team training on Wednesday.

“Giorgi will definitely not be available for tomorrow and also not for the upcoming weeks. “Ali is close to a return to play. Let’s see if tomorrow comes too early, yes or no. ” – Arne Slot

Despite the above comments, Slot hinted that Freddie Woodman would start, when speaking about a planned supporters’ protest during the game.

“Two weeks ago, against Fulham, there was also a protest, but we felt the complete support throughout the whole game from our fans. That’s what I mean about having the best interests of the club: when they have a protest like this, they are still there to support the team. That’s also what’s needed tomorrow, especially… the first one I’m thinking about is Freddie Woodman – if he has to start, if Ali is not ready to start. I think a player like him, but all of them, definitely need a lot of support from our fans tomorrow.” – Arne Slot

Joe Gomez is back available after a brief absence but Wataru Endo (foot) still some distance from a return.

“Joe… is back in the squad, so that is really positive because last week I only had two centre-backs playing and no one on the bench. “Wata is starting to go out, not with the team yet, but he is starting to do exercises outside on the pitch with the rehab team. He is making steps but he will not be available next week for United or the week after but we are hoping and expecting him to be back at the end of the season.” – Arne Slot

Hugo Ekitike (Achilles), Conor Bradley (knee), Stefan Bajcetic (hamstring), Jayden Danns (hamstring) and Giovanni Leoni (knee) are also out.

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Anthony Gordon (hip) remains on the sidelines for the trip to Arsenal. Eddie Howe hopes to have him back for Gameweek 35.

“Anthony won’t make the game, hasn’t trained this week. Again, not a serious injury but not in time for this one. Hopefully, the next one.” – Eddie Howe

Tino Livramento (thigh) has joined the injury list, too, having hobbled off last weeked. His season may be over but a second scan will have to confirm that.

“With Tino, he went for a scan initially. We don’t think it’s a bad injury, we will wait and see whether he will play again this season. He is due to have another scan at the weekend to determine the full extent of his time out.” – Eddie Howe

Fabian Schar (ankle/foot) and Emil Krafth (knee) are still out, while Joelinton has to serve the second match of a two-game ban.

More to follow