FPL Gameweek 34 team news: Thursday’s live injury updates

There are four Gameweek 34 press conferences to bring you today.

The managers of Sunderland, West Ham United, Nottingham Forest and Manchester United are all set to face the media.

THURSDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

Thursday's FPL Press Conferences! 🚨



🐈‍⬛ 1.30pm – Le Bris

⚒️ 1.30pm – Nuno

🌳 2.30pm – Pereira

👹 5.30pm – Carrick pic.twitter.com/wyunh7i9mH — Fantasy Football Scout (@FFScout) April 23, 2026

SUNDERLAND

Omar Alderete is available for Sunderland despite coming off at Villa Park last week.

“Last week we had a few players unwell, which can happen. So, they were just on the edge, five or six of the players so it was massive for us. But it is what it is. You have to manage the situation and for Omar it was just that point. “Last week we were just on the edge, so we didn’t mention it. But it was important for the game, and it should be okay for tomorrow. “And it shows as well that on the bench now we have more options and when they come on the pitch they can influence the game. It was the case for Trai, for example and for Wilson which is good for us moving forward.” – Regis Le Bris

Regis Le Bris also said Dan Ballard is in contention to start, having made his return from injury as a substitute in Gameweek 33.

Nilson Angulo (unknown) and Bertrand Traore (knee) should return to training next week, while Jocelin Ta Bi (ankle) is slightly further ahead.

“Nilson and Bertrand are close to returning for part training next week. So probably a bit with the squad. Jocelin started the sessions with us this week so we might go further next week because he felt good, which is good news.” “Nothing else to flag at the moment.” – Regis Le Bris

Romaine Mundle (hamstring) is likely out for the season, while third-choice goalkeeper Simon Moore (hand) has also joined the injury list.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Murillo (muscle), who was forced off in Gameweek 33, has been ruled out of the trip to the Stadium of Light.

“He is out. It’s a muscle injury. I don’t know, I’m not a doctor and I cannot predict, but it will be hard tomorrow.” – Vitor Pereira

Dan Ndoye is in contention to return, however.

“Dan will be in condition to go to the game. That is good news for us.” – Vitor Pereira

Vitor Pereira also provided an update on Callum Hudson-Odoi (muscle), who has recently had surgery.

“He is okay after surgery. He is an important player for us, but the most important thing is for him is to fully recover and come back at the level he used to have.” – Vitor Pereira

John Victor (knee), Willy Boly (knee) and Nicola Savona (knee) have been on the injury list for some time.

WEST HAM UNITED

Nuno Espirito Santo should have a fully fit squad to pick from for the home match with Everton.

“All the squad is available and good.” – Nuno Espirito Santo

MANCHESTER UNITED

Updates to follow…