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£3.9m Liverpool ‘keeper set to start in FPL Gameweek 34

22 April 2026 0 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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Reports this week have suggested that Giorgi Mamardashvili (£4.1m) is to be sidelined for “at least a fortnight” with the injury he sustained in the Merseyside derby.

The Liverpool goalkeeper sustained a deep knee wound in the win over Everton, which necessitated a stay in hospital.

While the Reds have yet to officially confirm a timeline, the Athletic are among the media outlets suggesting that Mamardashvili will be sidelined for “between two and four weeks”. So, anything from Gameweek 35 to 37 in Fantasy terms.

As for Alisson (£5.4m), he’s reportedly targeting a return against Manchester United in Gameweek 35.

Neither player was in Liverpool training on Wednesday.

WOODMAN TO START?

So, then, as the social media post above suggests, Freddie Woodman (£3.9m) is set to deputise between the posts this weekend.

The budget goalkeeper came on in the 58th minute of Sunday’s derby, avoiding any goal concessions and seeing his side grab a late, late winner.

He now looks set to start against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

It might be a one-week-only thing, with Alisson potentially back thereafter, but he’s a potential option for those on a Free Hit.

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