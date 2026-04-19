Scout Notes

FPL notes: Mamardashvili + Branthwaite injury latest, Isak quiet

19 April 2026 40 comments
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Liverpool secured a dramatic late win over Everton, with Mohamed Salah (£14.0m) and Virgil van Dijk (£6.2m) on the scoresheet.

Arne Slot’s men are now seven points ahead of Chelsea, Brentford and Bournemouth in the race for fifth, and a spot in next season’s Champions League.

Here are our Scout Notes from the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

SLOT ON MAMARDASHVILI + £3.9M WOODMAN

There was more injury concern for Liverpool on Sunday, when Giorgi Mamardashvili (£4.1m) had to be substituted in the second half and was subsequently taken to hospital.

With No 1 Alisson Becker (£5.4m) already out with a hamstring issue, Slot had to turn to third-choice ‘keeper Freddie Woodman (£3.9m), who came on for his Premier League debut.

“He has gone off to hospital. It looked to me, and that’s also what they told me, that he had a big wound – an open wound. That’s of course not going to be a long-term injury. Let’s see if he is available for next week.” – Arne Slot on Giorgi Mamardashvili

Woodman came through it pretty well, earning praise from his manager in the process, and could start to pick up a bit of Free Hit interest if Mamardashvili is ruled out.

“Freddie deserves a lot of credit — coming in just after conceding at 1-1 and their fans were ready for it but he did his job really well. He kept calm in a difficult moment when he was doubting whether to catch the ball, yes or no, but kept his nerve. He’s worked so hard to have this moment.

“Usually, third goalkeepers don’t play a lot, but in a season like ours, I think if you are playing in the under-eights at Liverpool, you should be ready for making your debut because it is unbelievable what is happening to us.” – Arne Slot on Freddie Woodman

SALAH ON TARGET

In his final Merseyside derby, Salah returned from his midweek benching to score the opener.

After a superb through ball from Cody Gakpo (£7.3m), the Egyptian made no mistake with his finish, coolly passing it into the back of the net.

“I just want to keep scoring and help the team to the Champions League. Hopefully I can say farewell in the right way.” – Mohamed Salah

A timely reminder, not that it was really needed, of his qualities ahead of Blank Gameweek 34, when Liverpool host Crystal Palace at Anfield, particularly as he finished this match playing through the middle.

That said, Liverpool don’t have a very good record against Palace since Oliver Glasner’s appointment:

Image from 11v11

As for Gakpo, he racked up five shots and four chances created, both of which were match-highs.  

van Dijk later popped up with the winner, nodding home Dominik Szoboszlai’s (£7.1m) whipped delivery.

ISAK QUIET

While Salah, Gakpo, Szoboszlai and van Dijk all banked attacking returns, Alexander Isak (£10.3m) was much quieter.

On the periphery throughout, the Sweden international recorded only nine touches and one shot, with Rio Ngumoha (£4.3m) coming on to replace him in the second half.

He is, at least, starting to play more, having clocked another 71 minutes on Sunday.

“During the week he was able to play 55-60 minutes. The good thing was if you let him start he has 15 minutes to rest at half-time and go again. For me it makes complete sense if you have a number nine that is able to play 60-75 minutes depending on the intensity of the game to play him – and that’s what we do.” – Arne Slot on Alexander Isak

Elsewhere, Slot used Curtis Jones (£5.4m) at right-back, with Szoboszlai in a deeper central midfield role.

Jones did really well in an unfamiliar position, racking up 28 (!) defensive contributions (DefCon).

“We started and finished the game without a right full-back. Curtis Jones did really well there. We had our third-choice goalkeeper out there and our No 9 [Salah], who is usually known as a right-winger. To show what they then showed is a big compliment to the mentality of this team.” – Arne Slot

BETO + BRANTHWAITE INJURIES

In-form forward Beto (£5.0m) continued up front for Everton, finishing smartly to equalise.

Having struggled for goals all season, he’s now been involved in five in his last three matches (four goals, one assist), amassing 31 points.

It could have been more, too, having spurned a massive opportunity when through on goal, before he was later forced off after a clash of heads.

Jarrad Branthwaite (£5.3m) was also taken off and was spotted leaving the stadium on crutches, with David Moyes expressing concern in his post-match presser.

“Jarrad was probably the best player on the pitch. I thought he played so well. I’m worried it could be serious, but we’ll have to wait and see.

“[There’s no update] but I’m worried, though. We’ve not had any results.” – David Moyes on Jarrad Branthwaite

A quick word on Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (£5.1m) and Iliman Ndiaye (£6.2m), too.

Dewsbury-Hall provided the assist for Beto’s equaliser, his 13th attacking return of the season, and was the most dangerous player on the pitch by some distance for Everton.

As for Ndiaye, he thought he had given his side the lead when he blasted high into the net, only for it to be chalked off for an offside in the build-up, but he did bank DefCon for the sixth time this term.

40 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. The Tinkerman
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 41 mins ago

    How’s this free hit look?

    Raya
    Gabriel, VVD, Porro
    Salah, Bruno (C), Cunha, Rogers, GibbsWhite
    Bowen, Watkins

    Mavropanos first sub

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    1. Stranger Mings
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      Wilson?

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      1. Bluetiger1
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 1 min ago

        This

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    2. Mr Turnip 1
        1 hour, 35 mins ago

        Think Thiago is important

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    3. Bluetiger1
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      Good - Not 100% sure on Rogers

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      1. Bluetiger1
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 9 mins ago

        sorry to The Tinkerman above

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    4. g40steve
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      FH34, Any changes & who to bench?

      Woodman, Raya
      Gabriel, Porro, Virgil, Muki, Mavrapanos
      Salah, Bruno, Wilson, MGW, KDH
      Watkins, Bowen, Thiago

      3.7

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      1. Bluetiger1
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 8 mins ago

        Good squad - hard to decide - only one is Raya to start,
        bench Woodman & possible Thiago.

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        1. g40steve
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 4 mins ago

          Thx, Will watch this week’s games, been watching Mateta’s form.

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      2. Mr Turnip 1
          1 hour, 44 mins ago

          Woodman, Mukiele, Mavropanos, MGW

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        • Albrightondknight
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 35 mins ago

          Like it.
          In a 343 with KDH benched we are the same except
          I have Isak for Watkins.
          I would like to play Mavrapanos as a punt but he is first on the bench right now.

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      3. g40steve
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 12 mins ago

        Watching MOTD how Gabriel never saw red is crazy clear forcing head incident, if Haaland had gone down 100%

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      4. Stranger Mings
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 9 mins ago

        Please pick for FH
        A) xavi
        B) kdh
        C)unha (have bruno)

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        1. Mr Turnip 1
            1 hour, 31 mins ago

            I think B > A > C imo

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        2. Mr Turnip 1
            1 hour, 51 mins ago

            FH34

            Raya
            Gabriel Virgil Tark
            Salah Bruno (C) Ndiaye Gakpo Rice
            Thiago Watkins

            Irrelevant bench
            Roefs Mukiele Beto Alderete

            Thoughts?

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            1. Albrightondknight
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 20 mins ago

              Nice team for FH
              Was it you that was on MGW or someone else?
              I didn’t go there in the end so I could get 11 doubles out. Will have him this week instead.
              Could you make Gakpo Wirrz or Slobs?

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              1. Mr Turnip 1
                  1 hour, 16 mins ago

                  No I’m FH this week, didn’t call the MGW hattrick! I would have opted for a doubler on FH anyway.

                  I could get to Wirtz. Or get in MGW actually, do you think one is better than the other?

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                  1. Albrightondknight
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    1 hour, 10 mins ago

                    Probably MGW but I would still like 3 pool in the 11

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            2. RICICLE
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 45 mins ago

              Any early thoughts here chaps? No chips left now and here is what I’m left with for GW34

              Kelleher
              Gabriel - Thiaw - VVD
              Wilson - Mbuemo - Bruno - Dango - Semenyo*
              Thiago - J.Pedro*
              ________________________________________
              Dubravka*: Ekitike: O’Reilly: Senesi

              5.9 ITB, 3 FT’s

              Ekitike > Haaland has to happen after next GW, leaving just 0.4 in chafe for transfers elsewhere.

              Also far from ideal having 5 players here in the same game for Man U Vs Brentford, and 2 of my defenders against each other in the Arsenal Vs Newcastle game.

              I haven’t a scooby what to do anymore haha! Any suggestions very much appreciated! 🙂

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              1. Mr Turnip 1
                  1 hour, 39 mins ago

                  Honestly the biggest issue with players facing each other is when you have attack vs defence because it limits your points potential, but you don’t have that bar Kelleher, but is slightly unavoidable with a GK as you don’t transfer them out so often, so I don’t think that should trouble you.

                  That said, Newcastle players should probably go, they’re not in a great moment right now.

                  Also Ekitike should go this week I think and buy Haaland next week. It will give you an extra fixture which seems worth it given you have so many FTs

                  Could you do Ekitike to Bowen/Watkins and Thiaw to Saliba?

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                  1. Mr Turnip 1
                      1 hour, 21 mins ago

                      I think JP, Senesi, O’Reilly, and Semenyo are likely all worth holding despite the blank

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                      1. Mr Turnip 1
                          1 hour, 21 mins ago

                          Senesi is the first I’d drop if you do want to get to XI players

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                          1. RICICLE
                            • 3 Years
                            1 hour, 12 mins ago

                            Yeah I’ll likely want to hold on to these lanyard but agreed I don’t mind letting go of Senesi given the fixtures he has left.

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                      2. RICICLE
                        • 3 Years
                        1 hour, 16 mins ago

                        Cheers bud! Excellent feedback! Yeah I suppose I can just about be ok with the attackers from Brentford and Man U, just the unavoidable Kelleher left there.
                        Ekitike is definitely going, it has to be for Haaland as like you say is sensible given the extra fixture.

                        I can certainly do do Ekitike + Thiaw > Bowen + Saliba, the only drawback is that leaves me with just 13.8 to get Halaland back from Hokey Cokey Bowen > Haaland the following week, it also still only gives me 9 players for the blank.

                        Not too sure what to do, my brain has hit a wall with FPL of late haha!

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                    • Albrightondknight
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 10 Years
                      1 hour, 32 mins ago

                      So if you replace Ekitike and Senesi and play the 2 replacements you get 11 out that what I would do and leave Pedro to Haaland for the week after.
                      Hard for me to figure out the cash side of things but
                      Ekitike to Bowen ?
                      And Sensei to Mavarapanos or Porro if you can afford it.
                      That might be 2 hammers in but fixtures aren’t too bad and they are in a fight and not on the beach.

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                      1. RICICLE
                        • 3 Years
                        1 hour, 8 mins ago

                        Thanks mate! Yeah that would get an 11 out for the blank. Pedro > Haaland isn’t a bad shout, that still would leave me with just 13.7 for that move though but I could make it work by downgrading elsewhere.osijg Pedro is a little scary given his ownership but I have to go for things, at 300k so I’ve nothing to lose really.
                        2 hammers ain’t so bad when they’re in the fight with something to play for like ya say.

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                        1. Albrightondknight
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 10 Years
                          59 mins ago

                          I can maybe understand wanting to keep J Pedro with the fixtures but are they ever going to score and win a game … at least you will know on the injury status before then that might make your decision easier.
                          I would still question if he is worth holding if you only get 10 out cause I don’t know if you want to use all 3 FT to do that.

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                          1. RICICLE
                            • 3 Years
                            just now

                            Very fair point, I can’t see them emphatically winning any games now so I’m quite willing to lose him to be fair.
                            I’m happy being all 3FT’s and then I’d have to maybe take a hit to get Haaland in the following GW, I’ll hang tight for now though, Bowen is a very good pick though I feel next GW.

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                    • Rednev1983
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 4 Years
                      13 mins ago

                      I guess Ekitike has to go & maybe J. Pedro. You could look at Bowen & Watkins. Maybe you can downgrade Mbeumo to a cheaper mid with a fxture and see if you've enough money left for Haaland next week.

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                      1. RICICLE
                        • 3 Years
                        just now

                        Cheers bud! Yeah I could do Ekitike + Pedro > Bowen + Haaland with 0.3 to spare, but obviously wait a GW for Haaland, so I could even do Senesi to someone 5.3m and lower, wouldn’t mind losing Mbuemo as well if I need to create some cash from anywhere.

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                  2. The-Red-1
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    1 hour, 36 mins ago

                    Ahhh well the experiment failed.

                    Triple Leeds defence on a FH was the highlight, along with O'Reilly (c).

                    Blanks from Guehi, my entire midfield and Welbeck are pathetic.

                    44 points albeit with 11 more players to come if they all play.

                    Need some goals!

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                    1. Mr Turnip 1
                        1 hour, 13 mins ago

                        The GW is only half over, experiment not failed yet! Most of my team have returned but I’m still only on 56, there aren’t loads of common double digiters yet this week

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                      • Albrightondknight
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 10 Years
                        1 hour, 9 mins ago

                        O ‘Reilly C could still be golden.

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                    2. Albrightondknight
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 10 Years
                      1 hour, 25 mins ago

                      First pop at a FH
                      Let me know what you would change. Thanks

                      Raya

                      Gabriel Virgil Porro

                      Salah BrunoF MGW Wilson

                      Isak Thiago Bowen

                      Hermansen Mavropanos Alderete 4.3 mid

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                      1. Albrightondknight
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 10 Years
                        1 hour, 18 mins ago

                        Liking the tailsmen MGW Wilson Thiago and Bowen in this draft.

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                      2. patrickhatrick
                        • 13 Years
                        42 mins ago

                        my draft free hit isn’t too different…

                        Lammens
                        VVD, Garbriel, VDV
                        MGW, Salah, bruno, Dewsbury-Hall
                        thiago, bowen, Watkins

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                        1. Albrightondknight
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 10 Years
                          just now

                          Nice KDH always a good pick

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                    3. tuturututu
                      • 5 Years
                      1 hour, 16 mins ago

                      Are Rogers and Watkins good picks going forward? I mean their UCL spot is practically safe, is Watkins maybe a rotation risk, will he be splitting minutes with Abraham?

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                    4. Runnerboy31
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 4 Years
                      32 mins ago

                      The following 8 players are locked on WC (protecting mini league position) suggestions for the final 3 please

                      Raya
                      VVD Gabriel
                      Salah Bruno Szobo Wilson
                      Thiago

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                      1. Rednev1983
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 4 Years
                        8 mins ago

                        O'Reilly, Cherki, Haaland.

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