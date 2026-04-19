Scout Notes

FPL notes: Farke on Rodon, Justin’s fitness + if he’ll rotate on Weds

19 April 2026 41 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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Leeds United’s Double Gameweek 33 got off to a flyer on Saturday.

Owners of James Justin (£3.9m) and Noah Okafor (£5.5m) were the real winners, thanks to double-digit hauls.

But nine of Leeds’ starting XI came away with a return of some variety, so there were plenty of points to go round:

Here are our notes ahead of their clash with Bournemouth on Wednesday.

LEEDS NEARLY SAFE – SO WILL FARKE NOW ROTATE?

Leeds’ win, coupled with Tottenham Hotspur’s draw, means the Whites are now eight points clear of the drop.

Daniel Farke’s side is all but safe, then. So, will it tempt the Leeds boss into rotating in midweek, considering that an FA Cup semi-final awaits next Sunday?

Farke made all the right noises for FPL managers when speaking after full-time.

“No, the full focus is just really on Bournemouth. There’s no thinking about Sunday at all. We go with the best possible line-up from this game into the Bournemouth game. The FA Cup, till Thursday, is not a topic at all, for me.” – Daniel Farke, to BBC Sport West Yorkshire, on whether 39 points gives him the flexibility to rotate a bit in midweek

“I still think yes, if all the results would go in our favour, it could of course already be enough. But I still think we need to stay with the foot on the gas. We need to win at least one more point, perhaps even a few more. Our focus won’t go at any point away from winning points and giving 100% because it’s just over when the fat lady sings. For that, we’ll keep going till mathematically everything is done, but with 39 points with five games to go, we’re in a good path.” – Daniel Farke on Leeds’ points tally, speaking post-game

JUSTIN INJURY FEARS ALLAYED

In more positive news for FPL bosses, Leeds appear to have emerged unscathed from Saturday’s game.

There was a minor scare late on when man of the moment, Justin, seemed to be stretching a muscle.

But Farke thinks the versatile defender was merely suffering from cramp.

“Yes, I think just some cramps. He has to play every position at the moment, and each and every second!

“As it stands, everyone came through without injury.” – Daniel Farke on James Justin, to BBC Sport West Yorkshire

FARKE ON RODON’S EARLY RETURN + STACH LATEST

As expected, Farke named an unchanged side for the visit of Championship-bound Wolves.

What wasn’t quite as expected (but something Farke teased on Thursday) was the presence of Joe Rodon (£3.9m) on the hosts’ bench. The Leeds boss previously said he was “realistically” expecting Rodon to be out until May but the centre-back has returned much earlier than anticipated.

It raises the question of how soon Rodon will be troubling the starting XI, and whether Justin or Jaka Bijol (£3.9m) makes way. Then again, those two, and Leeds in general, have performed excellently at the back without Rodon, so perhaps there’s no rush to reintroduce him.

It sounds like Anton Stach (£4.8m) isn’t too far away, meanwhile.

“I was delighted to have Joe Rodon back a bit earlier than expected. He trained yesterday with us.

“He’s a warrior. I got the feeling, ‘Come on, put him back on the teamsheet’.

“I hope Anton and Daniel James will be pretty soon also available for the games.” – Daniel Farke, to BBC Sport West Yorkshire

A STROLL IN THE SUN

As for the on-field action, an early two-goal blitz effectively killed the game.

Leeds’ xG flatlined after the second goal, at least until the late penalty. Perhaps it was a subconscious energy-preservation exercise for the big week ahead and/or, as Farke suggested after the game, as a result of the monumental efforts at Old Trafford on Monday.

Justin scored a superb bicycle kick to put Leeds ahead, with Okafor – who claimed the assist for the opener – then latching onto Brenden Aaronson‘s (£5.4m) cross to double the lead.

That’s six attacking returns in five matches for the Swiss winger, despite his limited minutes. Indeed, he was taken off here not long after the hour mark.

While Justin owners enjoyed DefCon points (he was the only Leeds player to meet the threshold) along with their goal and clean sheet, those who backed Pascal Struijk (£4.3m) were left wondering what might have been. He arguably should have scored with a first-half header before he shot inches wide late on; at least he bagged a bonus point to go with his shut-out.

And it looked like another frustrating afternoon for Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£5.7m) owners. The profligate striker saw an early big chance smothered, and then sent another back-post chance along the goalline. A bit like Evanilson (£6.7m), he brings so much to his side but is constantly among the league’s worst forwards for finishing, whether you’re measuring by goal conversion or xG underperformance.

Luckily, however, he’s on penalties – unlike Evanilson. After being fouled deep into injury time, ‘DCL’ converted confidently to wrap up the win.

Wolves only really threatened when 2-0 down, and even then, it was sporadic. A scramble from a corner was the one true scare for Leeds in the first half, but Karl Darlow (£3.9m) had to pull off a sensational stop from Ladislav Krejci (£4.5m) to preserve the clean sheet after the break.

But other than those moments, and a Rodrigo Gomes (£4.4m) toe-poke wide, Leeds won at a canter.

NEARLY GONE

After showing signs of recovery in the early spring, the international break looks to have killed Wolves’ momentum.

Their last two games have now been lost by an aggregate 0-7 scoreline, even though that’s probably a bit harsh based on performances.

A point for West Ham United on Monday, and Wolves are down.

Rob Edwards now has worries over Angel Gomes (£4.7m, foot) and Krejci (neck), while Jose Sa (£4.2m) missed the match with a shoulder spasm. £3.9m ‘keeper Dan Bentley deputised between the posts.

defensive contributions
41 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Jafooli
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 2 mins ago

    Jammy Justin owners unite, sadly not me….congratulations

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    1. The Philosopher
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      Both him and DCL were strong considerations in my WC32, but then I got "logical" and went with Struijk and Bowen (Bowen -> Pedro in 33).

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  2. Moon Dog
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      Rotation rarely a concern with Farke:
      "We have had 3 nights good sleep in our own beds, 72hr between games - if you're not capable of recovering after that, you shouldn't play at this level." - Farke, 02/03/26

      And a transparent conference about the injuries too. If only all managers were this kind to FPL players. Praise the Farke.

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      1. Skonto Rigga
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        Hear, hear. He seems like one of the good guys, too. Pleased they're staying up.

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        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          26 mins ago

          Don't think we can announce that Leeds are officially staying up just yet. Farke is right to be cautious. The 3 teams chasing are high profile teams who can string a run of consecutive wins together. Points-wise, low to mid forties may be needed to be mathematically safe.

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          1. Nomar
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 16 Years
            just now

            They are safe.

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      2. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        These would have been brilliant quotes for a "say what?" article.

        Shame scout retired this very popular article series.

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    • FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      You always get some great quotes out of Mother Farke. He's a talker.

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      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        He often sounds like he's the manager of a German gay nightclub. Not a hardcore one.

        Or is that the way he looks?

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        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          Please remember that this is a family friendly website.

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      2. The Philosopher
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        Wasn't he the one that said "b*tches ain't nothing but hoes and tricks"?

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    • PogChamp
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      The GW average of 15 points seems kinda of low. Was WC32 BB33 not a popular strategy?

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      1. Moon Dog
          1 hour, 45 mins ago

          Most people play this game for fun and don't give much thought to DGWs, blanks, and chip strategy.

          We're the crazy ones.

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          1. PogChamp
            • 14 Years
            1 hour, 39 mins ago

            I think maybe you underestimate the player base. You need to be pretty active just to maintain rank. Point taken though.

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            1. g40steve
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 15 mins ago

              You forget the 11M dead teams & some are doing better than engaged players 😉

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        • The FPL Units
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 16 Years
          1 hour, 40 mins ago

          Only for engaged managers

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        • bitm2007
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          19 mins ago

          Most casual stopped play months ago. The top 10k average of 36.46 points is a better reflection of how the GW is going.

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      2. Scapegoat Salah
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 48 mins ago

        Yesterday was peak if Carlsberg made FPL DGWs! Still gassed over it!

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      3. Brosstan
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        Irrelevant games today. Even the City game its Haaland C with 199 EO and Semenyo with 90 EO. Only OReilly a relevant player...

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        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 11 mins ago

          For you maybe

          For me Haaland is a differential

          Maybe you shouldn't cast your negativity all over the place?

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          1. Brosstan
            • 11 Years
            20 mins ago

            What negativity? Straight objective comment..

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            1. AC/DC AFC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              just now

              It's hardly irrelevant in the context of the actual title race

              Maybe the negativity point was more in light of some earlier moan I managed to look past about chips and points I think.

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        2. Nomar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 16 Years
          12 mins ago

          I have Cherki instead of Semenyo.

          Which, of course, is going to end badly…..

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          1. Halftime
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 14 Years
            1 min ago

            I have both

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      4. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        early captain thoughts for gw 34

        burno f or salah ?

        also should I transfer salah in if c is on bruno F?

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        1. Brosstan
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 14 mins ago

          Bruno will have 190EO among serious managers

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        2. g40steve
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 14 mins ago

          Bruno

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          1. Ajax Hamsterdam
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 13 mins ago

            cheers both. would u sell mbeumo for salah ?

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        3. Nomar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 16 Years
          31 mins ago

          Salah, for a laugh.

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      5. Gizzachance
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        Gross first on bench if Pedro doesn’t make it
        Dunno if it’s short term injury or not, it’s Tuesday fixture

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        1. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          gl. I had gross in so many of my fh drafts and went hinshelwood. hopefully we bot gets points on Tue 🙂

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      6. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        I must say that that Darlow save was up there with the best of the season.

        Leeds had no right to keep a clean sheet - it looked like a certain goal. Would have loved the article to have taken the time to look into the xGP of that save.

        Maybe that's how save of the season should be determined. By the individual save with the highest xGP.

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        1. JohnnyB10
          • 1 Year
          3 mins ago

          It was some save! Also that Leno save was out of this world!

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          1. FPL Virgin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            1 min ago

            The one he tipped over while standing?

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      7. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        57 mins ago

        Feeling very frustrated about going triple Chelsea on free hit. I knew Rosenoir was and is a bad manager and that Chelsea are horrible but I was convinced by wealthy CCs that Chelsea's attacking stats were elite 🙁

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      8. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        34 mins ago

        Truly amazing when you look at it this way:

        Only the Championship's rock-bottom club Sheffield Wednesday have picked up fewer points (four) than Spurs (six) across English football's top four tiers in 2026.

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        1. Moon Dog
            9 mins ago

            Insane run. They haven't won a game since December.

            As good as the Wolves fixture looks on paper, it's a yellow fixture for Spurs.

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        2. Moon Dog
            19 mins ago

            Why did Arsenal sell Ayden Heaven to Manchester United for £1m?

            I'm so confused.

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          • Studs Up
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            16 mins ago

            Interesting that FotMob, Sky and BBC show City v Palace as Fri May 22nd...probably just a placeholder?

            https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/scores-fixtures/2026-05-22
            https://www.skysports.com/football-scores-fixtures/2026-05-22

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          • Dynamic Duos
            • 12 Years
            10 mins ago

            Thoughts on this fh draft?

            Leno Lecomte
            Gabriel Konate Alderete Heaven Reinildo
            Salah Bruno Mbeumo Rice MGW
            Isak Gyokeres Brobbey

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          • GoonerSteve
            • 16 Years
            just now

            Anyone else playing wildcard for this week's blanks?

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