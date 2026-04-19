FPL notes: Farke on Rodon, Justin’s fitness + if he’ll rotate on Weds

Leeds United’s Double Gameweek 33 got off to a flyer on Saturday.

Owners of James Justin (£3.9m) and Noah Okafor (£5.5m) were the real winners, thanks to double-digit hauls.

But nine of Leeds’ starting XI came away with a return of some variety, so there were plenty of points to go round:

Here are our notes ahead of their clash with Bournemouth on Wednesday.

LEEDS NEARLY SAFE – SO WILL FARKE NOW ROTATE?

Leeds’ win, coupled with Tottenham Hotspur’s draw, means the Whites are now eight points clear of the drop.

Daniel Farke’s side is all but safe, then. So, will it tempt the Leeds boss into rotating in midweek, considering that an FA Cup semi-final awaits next Sunday?

Farke made all the right noises for FPL managers when speaking after full-time.

“No, the full focus is just really on Bournemouth. There’s no thinking about Sunday at all. We go with the best possible line-up from this game into the Bournemouth game. The FA Cup, till Thursday, is not a topic at all, for me.” – Daniel Farke, to BBC Sport West Yorkshire, on whether 39 points gives him the flexibility to rotate a bit in midweek

“I still think yes, if all the results would go in our favour, it could of course already be enough. But I still think we need to stay with the foot on the gas. We need to win at least one more point, perhaps even a few more. Our focus won’t go at any point away from winning points and giving 100% because it’s just over when the fat lady sings. For that, we’ll keep going till mathematically everything is done, but with 39 points with five games to go, we’re in a good path.” – Daniel Farke on Leeds’ points tally, speaking post-game

JUSTIN INJURY FEARS ALLAYED

In more positive news for FPL bosses, Leeds appear to have emerged unscathed from Saturday’s game.

There was a minor scare late on when man of the moment, Justin, seemed to be stretching a muscle.

But Farke thinks the versatile defender was merely suffering from cramp.

“Yes, I think just some cramps. He has to play every position at the moment, and each and every second! “As it stands, everyone came through without injury.” – Daniel Farke on James Justin, to BBC Sport West Yorkshire

FARKE ON RODON’S EARLY RETURN + STACH LATEST

As expected, Farke named an unchanged side for the visit of Championship-bound Wolves.

What wasn’t quite as expected (but something Farke teased on Thursday) was the presence of Joe Rodon (£3.9m) on the hosts’ bench. The Leeds boss previously said he was “realistically” expecting Rodon to be out until May but the centre-back has returned much earlier than anticipated.

It raises the question of how soon Rodon will be troubling the starting XI, and whether Justin or Jaka Bijol (£3.9m) makes way. Then again, those two, and Leeds in general, have performed excellently at the back without Rodon, so perhaps there’s no rush to reintroduce him.

It sounds like Anton Stach (£4.8m) isn’t too far away, meanwhile.

“I was delighted to have Joe Rodon back a bit earlier than expected. He trained yesterday with us. “He’s a warrior. I got the feeling, ‘Come on, put him back on the teamsheet’. “I hope Anton and Daniel James will be pretty soon also available for the games.” – Daniel Farke, to BBC Sport West Yorkshire

A STROLL IN THE SUN

As for the on-field action, an early two-goal blitz effectively killed the game.

Leeds’ xG flatlined after the second goal, at least until the late penalty. Perhaps it was a subconscious energy-preservation exercise for the big week ahead and/or, as Farke suggested after the game, as a result of the monumental efforts at Old Trafford on Monday.

Justin scored a superb bicycle kick to put Leeds ahead, with Okafor – who claimed the assist for the opener – then latching onto Brenden Aaronson‘s (£5.4m) cross to double the lead.

That’s six attacking returns in five matches for the Swiss winger, despite his limited minutes. Indeed, he was taken off here not long after the hour mark.

While Justin owners enjoyed DefCon points (he was the only Leeds player to meet the threshold) along with their goal and clean sheet, those who backed Pascal Struijk (£4.3m) were left wondering what might have been. He arguably should have scored with a first-half header before he shot inches wide late on; at least he bagged a bonus point to go with his shut-out.

And it looked like another frustrating afternoon for Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£5.7m) owners. The profligate striker saw an early big chance smothered, and then sent another back-post chance along the goalline. A bit like Evanilson (£6.7m), he brings so much to his side but is constantly among the league’s worst forwards for finishing, whether you’re measuring by goal conversion or xG underperformance.

Luckily, however, he’s on penalties – unlike Evanilson. After being fouled deep into injury time, ‘DCL’ converted confidently to wrap up the win.

Wolves only really threatened when 2-0 down, and even then, it was sporadic. A scramble from a corner was the one true scare for Leeds in the first half, but Karl Darlow (£3.9m) had to pull off a sensational stop from Ladislav Krejci (£4.5m) to preserve the clean sheet after the break.

But other than those moments, and a Rodrigo Gomes (£4.4m) toe-poke wide, Leeds won at a canter.

NEARLY GONE

After showing signs of recovery in the early spring, the international break looks to have killed Wolves’ momentum.

Their last two games have now been lost by an aggregate 0-7 scoreline, even though that’s probably a bit harsh based on performances.

A point for West Ham United on Monday, and Wolves are down.

Rob Edwards now has worries over Angel Gomes (£4.7m, foot) and Krejci (neck), while Jose Sa (£4.2m) missed the match with a shoulder spasm. £3.9m ‘keeper Dan Bentley deputised between the posts.