Branthwaite injury – £4.5m Keane to get minutes boost?

Everton confirmed on Tuesday that Jarrad Branthwaite (£5.3m) suffered a hamstring injury in the weekend’s Merseyside derby.

The big news is that the centre-half is “unlikely to feature again this season”.

Here’s the full medical bulletin:

“Everton can confirm Jarrad Branthwaite sustained a hamstring injury during Sunday’s Merseyside derby. “The injury is unrelated to the hamstring area which required surgery in October, with a scan confirming no procedure is needed this time around. “Branthwaite will now undergo rehabilitation at Finch Farm with Everton’s medical team and is unlikely to feature again this season.”

KEANE TIME?

While a big blow for Branthwaite and Everton, the defender’s lay-off presents an opportunity for Michael Keane (£4.5m).

The long-serving Keane has often been the bridesmaid when both Branthwaite and James Tarkowski have been fit. Indeed, he began Sunday’s clash with Liverpool on the bench and has only started five of the last 12 Everton league matches. No coincidence that Branthwaite returned from a long-term injury towards the start of that run.

But when Keane’s played this season, he hasn’t often left the Toffees down.

From a Fantasy Premier League (FPL) perspective, he’s also done well when he’s featured. In fact, he averages more points per start than both of his positional rivals:

Part of that is to do with the goal threat. Keane has scored three goals in 2025/26, with his two fellow centre-backs netting a solitary goal apiece. Keane also averages a shot every 102.9 minutes, a quicker rate than both Branthwaite (113.3) and Tarkowski (180).

And in terms of DefCon, Keane is nearly up there with Tarkowski. The former has banked DefCon in 54.2% of his starts, with Tarkowski up at 59.4%.

EVERTON’S REMAINING FIXTURES

Other than the Gameweek 35 clash with Manchester City, it’s a pretty good run-in for the Toffees. Indeed, the schedule above is enough for them to rank third on our Season Ticker.

Everton could be catching Crystal Palace at a good time, too, as the trip to Selhurst Park comes days after the Eagles’ UEFA Conference League semi-final second leg.

Sunderland, meanwhile, are the division’s second-lowest goalscorers on the road.

Keane might enter into a few Fantasy managers’ plans soon enough, then, particularly Gameweek 35 Wildcarders and the chipless contingent who are looking at picks for the rest of 2025/26.