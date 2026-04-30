Scout Notes

FPL notes: Rice deeper, Saka + Eze to start in Gameweek 35?

30 April 2026 44 comments
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Arsenal’s tense draw at Atletico Madrid on Wednesday was far from the swashbuckling nine-goal thriller we saw in Paris the previous night.

However, there’s still plenty to talk about from a Fantasy Premier League (FPL) point of view as the Gunners prepare to face Fulham in Gameweek 35.

MATCH FACTS

  • Result: Atletico Madrid 1-1 Arsenal
  • Goal: Gyokeres (pen)
  • Assist: None
  • Line-up: Raya; White (Mosquera 86), Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie; Odegaard (Eze 58), Rice, Zubimendi; Madueke (Saka 68), Gyokeres (Jesus 69), Martinelli (Trossard 68)
  • Changes from Gameweek 34: 2 (Havertz + Eze out; Gyokeres + Martinelli in)

A GAME OF THREE PENALTIES…

Wednesday’s match at the Metropolitano included a spot-kick for both clubs.

It was a third, overturned penalty that may have had the biggest impact on this tie, though.

1 – GYOKERES NETS

A minute before half-time, Viktor Gyokeres (£8.8m) went down under a challenge from David Hancko, which Atleti thought was soft. The referee disagreed, a penalty was awarded, and Gyokeres dispatched it confidently.

2 – ALVAREZ LEVELS

But the hosts got their revenge 11 minutes into the second half as a VAR review awarded them a penalty, after Marcos Llorente’s shot hit the leg and then the hand of Ben White (£5.1m). Julian Alvarez drew Atleti level from the spot.

“In the Premier League, it’s not a penalty, but here I have to accept that with the rules and how consistent they’ve been, for example, yesterday with Bayern Munich, I accept that this is a handball.” – Mikel Arteta on the penalty conceded by Ben White

3 – EZE DENIED

The Gunners boss was far less understanding of the officials’ decision to overturn an on-field penalty decision following another VAR review. Eberechi Eze (£7.2m) beat Hancko to the ball in the box late on and proceeded to hit the turf following contact between the two men:

“What I am incredibly fuming with, is how the penalty on Ebs gets overturned in the manner that it happened, when it’s not a clear and obvious error – this changes the course of the game. At this level, I’m sorry, but this cannot happen.” – Mikel Arteta

GYOKERES IMPROVEMENT

Gyokeres’ well-taken penalty was his only shot but this was one of his better displays in an Arsenal shirt.

“I think [Gyokeres] had a very strong first half, especially when we were more dominant. He created the goal and the penalty, and he was ice-cool to score it in the manner that he did. The second half changed a little bit, credit to them, but there are a lot of things that we need to do much, much, much better, and I think then we had to change. I think the game changed as well, and we ended up finishing on top.” – Mikel Arteta on Viktor Gyokeres’ performance

Kai Havertz (£7.3m) – the preferred man up top in Arsenal’s previous two outings – was ruled out of this midweek match with a muscle injury picked up last weekend.

We await an update from Arteta ahead of Gameweek 35 but Gyokeres may get a chance to build on Wednesday’s improved performance.

SAKA + EZE SUBS – WILL THEY START IN GAMEWEEK 35?

Arteta changed his entire attacking quartet between the 58th and 69th minutes.

Martin Odegaard (£7.8m) was replaced first. Eze, who recovered from his own “muscular niggle” that forced him off in Gameweek 34, came on. Noni Madueke (£6.8m), Gabriel Martinelli (£6.8m) and Gyokeres then made way for Bukayo Saka (£9.8m), Leandro Trossard (£6.5m) and Gabriel Jesus (£6.4m).

Whatever combination Arteta has used, Arsenal’s attack has largely failed to click recently. But to give the “finishers” – Arteta’s term for his subs – some credit, the Gunners did appear to wake up after the denial of their second penalty.

Six of their 11 shots came from the 84th minute onwards, following a period of 40 minutes without one.

Saka Eze

Saka looked bright on the right wing, despite a lack of end product, after Madueke had faded. Eze, too, caught the eye.

Saka’s return and Eze’s evident recovery add more bodies to the mix for rotation, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see both men start in Gameweek 35. Saka now has successive sub appearances under his belt, so he’s inching closer to Arteta’s line-up.

“They’ve done really well already to be available, and then, let’s see for how long we can use them.” – Mikel Arteta on Bukayo Saka and Eberechi Eze, speaking ahead of kick-off on Wednesday

RICE DEEPER AFTER MIDFIELD TWEAK

There were only two changes to last weekend’s XI, as Gyokeres and Martinelli replaced Havertz and Eze.

However, Arteta shaped his midfield trio in a slightly different way than that which we’ve seen for most of the season.

Namely, Declan Rice (£7.2m) – usually a box-to-box all-rounder these days – was deployed in a deeper-lying ‘No6’ role. That gave Martin Zubimendi (£5.0m) more freedom to get forward as the ‘No8’. Odegaard, until he was replaced by Eze just before the hour mark, was the most advanced of the three.

That Rice-Zubimendi switch seemed to work relatively well, too. Rice was heavily involved, pulling strings in the build-up and defending strongly. His 57 touches in the first half were the most on the pitch and he completed 53 of his 55 passes.

If this continues, it could further impact Rice’s already diminishing open-play threat in FPL, but it may help boost his defensive contribution (DefCon) success rate.

Rice didn’t create a single chance (not helped by a lack of corners for Arsenal), while his two shots – both from distance – carried a total xG of 0.04.

DEFENCE LARGELY SETTLED (FOR NOW)

Riccardo Calafiori (£5.6m) joined Saka in returning to the bench, having missed Arsenal’s previous four outings. The Italian remained an unused substitute as Piero Hincapie (£5.1m) continued at left-back.

On the other flank, there was still no sign of Jurrien Timber (£6.1m). Arteta said in his pre-match press conference on Tuesday that the club “don’t know” when he’ll be back.

Barring a rapid recovery, that suggests one of White or Cristhian Mosquera (£5.3m) will continue at right-back against Fulham. The pair have taken two-game turns recently, with the former starting here and against Newcastle after the latter did so in the matches prior against Man City and Sporting. 

Mosquera had a good chance for a winner late on here but hit his effort straight at Jan Oblak.

It was another stubborn display from the Gunners at the back, with David Raya (£6.0m), Gabriel Magalhaes (£7.2m) and Hincapie particularly impressive. Only a penalty that wouldn’t have been given in the Premier League deprived them of yet another clean sheet.

FPL Scoop London-based freelance journalist and editor, frequently with The i Paper, The Standard, Fantasy Football Scout, and BBC Sport. Follow them on Twitter

44 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Price Changes
    RedLightning
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    Price rises
    None

    Price falls
    Joao Pedro (Chelsea) £7.5m
    Xavi Simons (Spurs) £6.5m

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      55 mins ago

      At this time?

      Open Controls
      1. The Philosopher
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Pedro the fker doing us owners even when it's not the time for price changes ffs

        Open Controls
  2. Stevie B
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    Is this wildcard okay?

    Raya, Henderson
    Gabriel, Saliba, O`Reilly, Lacroix, Struijk
    Bruno Fernandes, Cherki, Gibbs-White, Groß, Casemiro
    Haaland, Calvert-Levin, Watkins

    Thank you and good luck!

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Looks good

      Open Controls
    2. OptimusBlack
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Very good

      Open Controls
  3. Pompel
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    BB this ? :
    Darlow Cunha* Mukiele Mavropanos

    Might transfer Cunha if not passed fit, or Mavro to Leeds defender

    Open Controls
    1. Stevie B
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      I think so because Sunderland has Wolverhampton and Leeds has Burnley.

      Open Controls
      1. Pompel
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Just hopinh Sunderland bounces back - a real downer fielding double Sunderland defence previous gw

        Open Controls
  4. I have no Wirtz
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      If you could pick one?

      Regarding the Burnley game, can we honestly say DCL is on par with Okafor, or is Okafor another level? DCL is just so behind his xG.

      Open Controls
      1. waltzingmatildas
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Okafor injured?

        Open Controls
    • marpy016
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Thoughts on the WC to BB36

      Raya
      Gabriel - Struijk - NOR
      Bruno - Saka - Cherki - Rogers
      Haaland - Bowen - DCL

      Henderson - Van Hecke - Lacroix - Hinshelwood

      Open Controls
    • Tmel
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      How would you rank the following for the rest of the season?

      1) Taty
      2) Osula
      3) Wood
      4) Igor Jesus

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        3412

        Open Controls
      2. Atlan Arjan
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        1432

        Open Controls
    • One Man
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Bench one

      J Pedro Not (H)

      Or Hill Palace (H) ?

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Hill

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      2. Atlan Arjan
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Hill

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    • Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Team GTG?

      Raya
      Gabriel Hill OReilly
      BrunoF Cunha Semenyo Rogers
      Haaland Thiago DCL

      Dubs Alderete Timber Wilson

      0.2m itb, 0ft

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      1. Atlan Arjan
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Gtg

        Open Controls
    • CFC1990
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      What do you guys think about Saka on wildcard? Risky form minutes this weekend but ensures he is in place ready then for GWs 36 to 38 evem if he is benched against Fulham

      Open Controls
      1. Van der Faart
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        1 min ago

        His returns were pretty poor before his injury, better options i think

        Open Controls
    • Stevie B
      • 15 Years
      59 mins ago

      Which two would you bench from:

      Casimero, Cherki, Gibbs-White, Groß, Watkins

      Thanks!

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 8 Years
        34 mins ago

        Gross and Casemiro

        Open Controls
      2. CoracAld2831
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Casemiro & Gross

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    • Sfowl123
      • 3 Years
      49 mins ago

      Darlow
      Gabriel, Struijk, O'Reilly, Hill
      Fernandes, Tavernier, Palmer, Semenyo
      J.Pedro, Haaland

      Subs: Verbruggen, Welbeck, Van Hecke, Sarr

      1 FT
      Any subs? Transfers?

      Open Controls
      1. Bavarian
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Start Welbeck and bench Hill

        Open Controls
    • The Pep Revolution
      • 14 Years
      47 mins ago

      What would you do with this team? Still have WC, BB and TC to use.

      Kelleher Dubravka
      Senesi VVD Dalot Diouf Gabriel
      Fernandez Xavi Rice Wilson Gibbs-White
      Thiago Bowen Watkins

      Open Controls
      1. Van der Faart
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        1 min ago

        Whats the plan for BB and TC?

        Ideal to WC this week I'd say looking at a few of those in prep for BB at the very least, you won't want Dubravka on BB, Xavi injured, Wilson drop off

        Open Controls
    • balint84
      • 10 Years
      32 mins ago

      Igor Jesus or Watkins?

      Open Controls
      1. CoracAld2831
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Reassess after tonights match between them.

        Open Controls
    • CoracAld2831
      • 5 Years
      30 mins ago

      On WC, pleaee select 1 from each:

      A: Gross
      B: Hinselwood

      1: Okafor
      2: Stach
      3: Aaronson

      Open Controls
      1. Van der Faart
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        14 mins ago

        A1

        If 1 is confirmed available

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        1. CoracAld2831
          • 5 Years
          8 mins ago

          Thank you.

          And if not then probably 2 to save money,.yes?

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          1. Van der Faart
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 14 Years
            just now

            Yeah 2 in that case

            Open Controls
    • Van der Faart
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      26 mins ago

      Darlow
      Strujk Truffert NOR Gabriel
      Palmer Bruno Semenyo
      Haaland Pedro Welbeck

      Verbruggen Scott Alderete Garner

      1.3 ITB

      Considered Welbeck to DCL, may yet BB as still got TC left to use as well, any thoughts?

      Open Controls
      1. CoracAld2831
        • 5 Years
        11 mins ago

        How many FT?

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        1. Van der Faart
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          9 mins ago

          1 FT

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          1. CoracAld2831
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Not much between 35 and 37 (other possibility) with that team, so i'd probably use it now.

            Unless opposed to BB36? Would mean TC:ing in 38 probably which is not ideal.

            Also Brighton has Wolves on 36 so i'd keep Welbeck maybe.

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      2. Radulfo28773
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        Pedro to DCL or Palmer to Eze/Rogers

        Open Controls
    • Radulfo28773
      • 4 Years
      13 mins ago

      Hi all
      Thinking in BB this week. What do you think?
      Considering getting Eze or Rogers for Mitoma.
      Would go Gyokeres or Watkins for Welbeck but short by 0.1m

      Raya
      Gabriel O'Reilly Justin Hill
      BrunoF Semenyo Palmer Tavernier Mitoma
      Haaland DCL

      Darlow VanHecke Mitoma Welbeck

      Open Controls
      1. GE
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Eze, Gyok

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      2. CoracAld2831
        • 5 Years
        just now

        You have Mitoma twice there.

        Open Controls
    • OptimusBlack
      • 13 Years
      7 mins ago

      Till end of season which best two mids to have ?
      A- Sozbo
      B- MGW
      C- Eze
      D- Rogers

      Open Controls
      1. GE
        • 9 Years
        just now

        B

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    • GE
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      1) Bring in Gabriel this week or save?
      2) Play Hinselwood? Who to bench?

      (1FT, 4.5 itb)

      Darlow (Verbruggen)
      O’Reilly/Struijk/Senesi (Hill, Van Hecke)
      Bruno/Palmer/Semenyo/Tavernier (Hinselwood)
      Haaland/Pedro/DCL

      Open Controls

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