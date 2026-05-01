Arsenal v Fulham predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 35 clash between Arsenal and Fulham.
The match at Emirates Stadium kicks off at 17:30 BST on Saturday 2 May.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 35 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.
ARSENAL
FULHAM
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|1st
|Arsenal
|34
|73
|+38
|WWLLW
|10th
|Fulham
|34
|48
|-2
|DWLDW
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):