Arsenal v Fulham predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 35 clash between Arsenal and Fulham.

The match at Emirates Stadium kicks off at 17:30 BST on Saturday 2 May.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 35 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.

ARSENAL

FULHAM

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 1st Arsenal 34 73 +38 WWLLW 10th Fulham 34 48 -2 DWLDW

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):