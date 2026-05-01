Aston Villa v Tottenham predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 35 clash between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur.
The match at Villa Park kicks off at 19:00 BST on Sunday 3 May.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 35 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.
ASTON VILLA
TOTTENHAM
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|5th
|Aston Villa
|34
|58
|+5
|LWDWL
|18th
|Tottenham
|34
|34
|-10
|DLLDW
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):