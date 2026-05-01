Aston Villa v Tottenham predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 35 clash between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur.

The match at Villa Park kicks off at 19:00 BST on Sunday 3 May.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 35 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.

ASTON VILLA

TOTTENHAM

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 5th Aston Villa 34 58 +5 LWDWL 18th Tottenham 34 34 -10 DLLDW

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):