Bournemouth v Crystal Palace predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 35 clash between Bournemouth and Crystal Palace.
The match at Vitality Stadium kicks off at 14:00 BST on Sunday 3 May.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 35 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.
BOURNEMOUTH
CRYSTAL PALACE
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|7th
|Bournemouth
|34
|49
|0
|DDWWD
|13th
|Crystal Palace
|33
|43
|-3
|WDWDL
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):