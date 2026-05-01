Bournemouth v Crystal Palace predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 35 clash between Bournemouth and Crystal Palace.

The match at Vitality Stadium kicks off at 14:00 BST on Sunday 3 May.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 35 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.

BOURNEMOUTH

CRYSTAL PALACE

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 7th Bournemouth 34 49 0 DDWWD 13th Crystal Palace 33 43 -3 WDWDL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):