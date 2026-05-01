Everton v Man City predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 35 clash between Everton and Manchester City.

The match at Hill Dickinson Stadium kicks off at 20:00 BST on Monday 4 May.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 35 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.

EVERTON

MAN CITY

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 2nd Man City 33 70 +37 DDWWW 11th Everton 34 47 0 LWDLL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):