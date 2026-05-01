Man United v Liverpool predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 35 clash between Manchester United and Liverpool.
The match at Old Trafford kicks off at 15:30 BST on Sunday 3 May.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 35 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.
MAN UNITED
LIVERPOOL
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|3rd
|Man United
|34
|61
|+14
|WDLWW
|4th
|Liverpool
|34
|58
|+13
|DLWWW
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):