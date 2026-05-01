Newcastle v Brighton predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 35 clash between Newcastle United and Brighton and Hove Albion.

The match at St James’ Park kicks off at 15:00 BST on Saturday 2 May.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 35 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.

NEWCASTLE

BRIGHTON

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 6th Brighton 34 50 +9 WWWDW 14th Newcastle 34 42 -4 WLLLL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):