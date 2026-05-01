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Newcastle v Brighton predicted line-ups + FPL team news

1 May 2026 0 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
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Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 35 clash between Newcastle United and Brighton and Hove Albion.

The match at St James’ Park kicks off at 15:00 BST on Saturday 2 May.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 35 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.

NEWCASTLE

BRIGHTON

RECENT FORM

PLAYEDPOINTSGDFORM (most recent on the right)
6thBrighton3450+9WWWDW
14thNewcastle3442-4WLLLL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

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