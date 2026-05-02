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FPL Gameweek 35: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus + DefCon

2 May 2026 11 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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 Our Scoreboard rounds up the Fantasy numbers from Saturday’s four Gameweek 35 matches.

The goals, assists, bonus and defensive contribution (DC/DefCon) points summaries are from LiveFPL.

Meanwhile, you’ll also find the leading teams and players for shots, chances created and expected goals (xG). This is official Opta data, which comes from our Members Area.

GAMEWEEK 35: SATURDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS, DEFCON + PROJECTED BONUS POINTS

GAMEWEEK 35: SATURDAY’S PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOTAL)

MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE

Click the result of each fixture to be taken to the relevant match page:

Arsenal3 – 0Fulham
Wolverhampton Wanderers1 – 1Sunderland
Newcastle United3 – 1Brighton and Hove Albion
Brentford3 – 0West Ham United
Leeds United3 – 1Burnley
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11 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. DeSelby
    • 3 Years
    49 mins ago

    ML leader traded out O'Reilly for Mukiele.

    Season over.

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    1. g40steve
      • 8 Years
      20 mins ago

      Elite

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    2. Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Smartest move ever

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  2. Hutchiniho
    • 7 Years
    48 mins ago

    Saka or Gyokeres?

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    1. Jimmers
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      6 mins ago

      Wait til after the CL second leg.......

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      1. Hutchiniho
        • 7 Years
        5 mins ago

        For sure.

        Have my wild card to play this week.

        Setting up a big 37/38

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  3. Jordan.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    40 mins ago

    t/c haaland this gw

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    1. g40steve
      • 8 Years
      14 mins ago

      Him, Semenyo or NOR

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    2. brianutd-why always we? 20
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      O’Reilly

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  4. Stimps
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    17 mins ago

    Who scores more on BB

    A) Pedro, Lacroix
    B) Taty, Munoz

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  5. Dank Squid
    • 7 Years
    2 mins ago

    Wolves relegated, Newcastle on the beach. Unpredictable

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