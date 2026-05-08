Gomez, Wieffer, Milner: Brighton injury latest for FPL Gameweek 36

Brighton and Hove Albion duo James Milner (unspecified) and Solly March (muscle) will return to contention in Gameweek 36.

READ MORE: Press conferences for Double Gameweek 36

Yet the Wolverhampton Wanderers match may come too soon for Diego Gomez (knee).

Speaking at Friday’s press conference, Fabian Hurzeler makes Mats Wieffer (ankle) sound doubtful after he limped off early last week.

“Mats Wieffer, it will be tight for this game. I’m not sure if he can make it. He has a small ankle issue, nothing serious. So, therefore, he will be assessed. “Besides that, we have Diego Gomez, who will be assessed. Besides that, we have James Milner and Solly March, who will be back. They will be definitely an option. “I’m hoping [Gomez will be fit] but I think it’s important that we understand that we can’t risk his health. We also have a responsibility for the players and therefore we have to make the right decision, not the decision that doesn’t take care of the health.” – Fabian Hurzeler

Stefanos Tzimas and Adam Webster (both knee) are longer-term absentees.

Meanwhile, knee niggles and a suspension have limited Lewis Dunk‘s minutes lately. But Hurzeler hinted that he could return this weekend.