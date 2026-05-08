Gomez, Wieffer, Milner: Brighton injury latest for FPL Gameweek 36

Brighton and Hove Albion duo James Milner (unspecified) and Solly March (muscle) will return to contention in Gameweek 36.
- READ MORE: Press conferences for Double Gameweek 36
Yet the Wolverhampton Wanderers match may come too soon for Diego Gomez (knee).
Speaking at Friday’s press conference, Fabian Hurzeler makes Mats Wieffer (ankle) sound doubtful after he limped off early last week.
“Mats Wieffer, it will be tight for this game. I’m not sure if he can make it. He has a small ankle issue, nothing serious. So, therefore, he will be assessed.
“Besides that, we have Diego Gomez, who will be assessed. Besides that, we have James Milner and Solly March, who will be back. They will be definitely an option.
“I’m hoping [Gomez will be fit] but I think it’s important that we understand that we can’t risk his health. We also have a responsibility for the players and therefore we have to make the right decision, not the decision that doesn’t take care of the health.” – Fabian Hurzeler
Stefanos Tzimas and Adam Webster (both knee) are longer-term absentees.
Meanwhile, knee niggles and a suspension have limited Lewis Dunk‘s minutes lately. But Hurzeler hinted that he could return this weekend.
“There’s always an opportunity for my captain to come back to play. I think against Newcastle, we made this decision [not to start him] because we had the feeling that, in the time when Lewis wasn’t playing, he couldn’t fully train.
“We had the feeling that we take care of the fitness of each player individually and therefore we tried to make the right decision, what is best for the team. But now, we had one more week, he could train one more week, so that’s a positive. That’s a really positive thing and let’s see how we play tomorrow.” – Fabian Hurzeler on Lewis Dunk