Sesko, Martinez, de Ligt: Man United injury latest for FPL Gameweek 36

Michael Carrick didn’t address the fitness of Benjamin Sesko (shin) in the first part of his Thursday press conference.
The Slovenian was taken off at the break during Manchester United’s win over Liverpool.
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However, Carrick does sometimes give a separate team news update to in-house media. We’ll keep our eyes peeled for that.
Elsewhere, Lisandro Martinez is available again after his three-match ban. But fellow defender Matthijs de Ligt (back) remains out.
Carrick was asked about whether he’ll hand some minutes to peripheral players in the run-in, now that UEFA Champions League qualification is assured.
“I think every player in the squad has been absolutely fantastic, I have to say. Yes, some have played a lot more than others. I understand from a professional and playing point of view, it can been difficult, but the togetherness and the support that the players have shown, certainly each other, is great to see. It’s what we need within the group.
“That’s part of the challenge of doing a lot of training and not having as many games as we would have liked. It’s the balance that we’ve had to make the most of, really. Coming into these games, it’s something we’re aware of and… we’re really keen on playing well and still trying to get good results, as well. Yeah, it’s definitely something to be aware of.” – Michael Carrick on potentially giving his squad players a chance in the run-in