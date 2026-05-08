Sesko, Martinez, de Ligt: Man United injury latest for FPL Gameweek 36

Michael Carrick didn’t address the fitness of Benjamin Sesko (shin) in the first part of his Thursday press conference.

The Slovenian was taken off at the break during Manchester United’s win over Liverpool.

READ MORE: Press conferences for Double Gameweek 36

However, Carrick does sometimes give a separate team news update to in-house media. We’ll keep our eyes peeled for that.

Elsewhere, Lisandro Martinez is available again after his three-match ban. But fellow defender Matthijs de Ligt (back) remains out.

Carrick was asked about whether he’ll hand some minutes to peripheral players in the run-in, now that UEFA Champions League qualification is assured.