Solanke, Richarlison, Vicario: Tottenham injury latest for FPL Gameweek 36

Guglielmo Vicario (hernia) is not yet ready to return for Tottenham Hotspur.

“No, Vicario is not ready yet. I don’t know what will be the plan. He’s suffering because he would like to help the team, to help his teammates, but he’s not available yet.” – Roberto De Zerbi

READ MORE: Press conferences for Double Gameweek 36

Speaking at Thursday’s press conference, Roberto De Zerbi didn’t completely rule out Dominic Solanke (hamstring). But it sounds like Gameweek 37 is more realistic for him.

“About Solanke, he is improving very quickly. I don’t know, for this game, I don’t know if he can be available. We hope for the next game at Stamford Bridge.” – Roberto De Zerbi

Meanwhile, Xavi Simons (knee), Cristian Romero (knee), Mohammed Kudus (thigh), Wilson Odobert (knee), Ben Davies (ankle) and Dejan Kulusevski (knee) remain on the sidelines.

De Zerbi said there are no new injuries, so we’re assuming Richarlison is fine despite his reported absence from training on Wednesday.

“No. I am happy because we are working well with the players. Another very important week. We have no problems.” – Roberto De Zerbi, when asked if Spurs had any new concerns

James Maddison has been a non-playing substitute in each of the last three Gameweeks. De Zerbi was asked if we may see the attacking midfielder get on the pitch this time.