Solanke, Richarlison, Vicario: Tottenham injury latest for FPL Gameweek 36

Guglielmo Vicario (hernia) is not yet ready to return for Tottenham Hotspur.
“No, Vicario is not ready yet. I don’t know what will be the plan. He’s suffering because he would like to help the team, to help his teammates, but he’s not available yet.” – Roberto De Zerbi
- READ MORE: Press conferences for Double Gameweek 36
Speaking at Thursday’s press conference, Roberto De Zerbi didn’t completely rule out Dominic Solanke (hamstring). But it sounds like Gameweek 37 is more realistic for him.
“About Solanke, he is improving very quickly. I don’t know, for this game, I don’t know if he can be available. We hope for the next game at Stamford Bridge.” – Roberto De Zerbi
Meanwhile, Xavi Simons (knee), Cristian Romero (knee), Mohammed Kudus (thigh), Wilson Odobert (knee), Ben Davies (ankle) and Dejan Kulusevski (knee) remain on the sidelines.
De Zerbi said there are no new injuries, so we’re assuming Richarlison is fine despite his reported absence from training on Wednesday.
“No. I am happy because we are working well with the players. Another very important week. We have no problems.” – Roberto De Zerbi, when asked if Spurs had any new concerns
James Maddison has been a non-playing substitute in each of the last three Gameweeks. De Zerbi was asked if we may see the attacking midfielder get on the pitch this time.
“I am thinking about James Maddison because I am watching a top, top player. Maybe he is not ready yet to play. [In terms of] physical condition, not [ready] for the rhythm or intensity of the game. We are playing in the Premier League, the most difficult league in terms of intensity and rhythm.
“But as a player, he is great. As a coach, watching one player like this… especially for me because I was a number 10 and I am sensitive to number 10 players like Xavi Simons, Maddison, Kulusevski, Kudus. We have a lot of number 10s.” – Roberto De Zerbi