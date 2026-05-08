Pro Pundits - Zophar

Zophar’s FPL Gameweek 36 team reveal: Saka in

8 May 2026 0 comments
zøphar zøphar
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With the next Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadline nearing, we’re hearing from our panel of guest writers. Here, eight-time top 10k finisher Zophar reveals his Gameweek 36 team and transfers.

You can read his usual weekly Q&A here.

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Zophar Gameweek 10 team

ZOPHAR: GAMEWEEK 36 TEAM REVEAL

FPL pre-season: Malen + Watkins again, Xhaka debut, secretive Man City 2

 

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