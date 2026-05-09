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Brighton v Wolves predicted line-ups + FPL team news

9 May 2026 0 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
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Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Double Gameweek 36 clash between Brighton and Hove Albion and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The match at American Express Stadium kicks off at 15:00 BST on Saturday 9 May.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 36 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.

BRIGHTON

WOLVES

RECENT FORM

PLAYEDPOINTSGDFORM (most recent on the right)
8thBrighton3550+7WWDWL
20thWolves3518-38DLLLD

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

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