Brighton v Wolves predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Double Gameweek 36 clash between Brighton and Hove Albion and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The match at American Express Stadium kicks off at 15:00 BST on Saturday 9 May.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 36 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.

BRIGHTON

WOLVES

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 8th Brighton 35 50 +7 WWDWL 20th Wolves 35 18 -38 DLLLD

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):