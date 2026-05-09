Burnley v Aston Villa predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Double Gameweek 36 clash between Burnley and Aston Villa.
The match at Turf Moor kicks off at 14:00 BST on Sunday 10 May.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 36 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.
BURNLEY
ASTON VILLA
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|5th
|Aston Villa
|35
|58
|+4
|WDWLL
|19th
|Burnley
|35
|20
|-36
|LLLLL
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):