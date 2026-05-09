Burnley v Aston Villa predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Double Gameweek 36 clash between Burnley and Aston Villa.

The match at Turf Moor kicks off at 14:00 BST on Sunday 10 May.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 36 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.

BURNLEY

ASTON VILLA

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 5th Aston Villa 35 58 +4 WDWLL 19th Burnley 35 20 -36 LLLLL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):