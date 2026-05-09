Crystal Palace v Everton predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Double Gameweek 36 clash between Crystal Palace and Everton.

The match at Selhurst Park kicks off at 14:00 BST on Sunday 10 May.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 36 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.

CRYSTAL PALACE

EVERTON

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 10th Everton 35 48 0 WDLLD 15th Crystal Palace 34 43 -6 DWDLL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):