Fulham v Bournemouth predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Double Gameweek 36 clash between Fulham and Bournemouth.
The match at Craven Cottage kicks off at 15:00 BST on Saturday 9 May.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 36 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.
FULHAM
BOURNEMOUTH
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|6th
|Bournemouth
|35
|52
|+3
|DWWDW
|11th
|Fulham
|35
|48
|-5
|WLDWL
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):