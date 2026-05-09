Fulham v Bournemouth predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Double Gameweek 36 clash between Fulham and Bournemouth.

The match at Craven Cottage kicks off at 15:00 BST on Saturday 9 May.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 36 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.

FULHAM

BOURNEMOUTH

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 6th Bournemouth 35 52 +3 DWWDW 11th Fulham 35 48 -5 WLDWL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):