Liverpool v Chelsea predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Double Gameweek 36 clash between Liverpool and Chelsea.

The match at Anfield kicks off at 12:30 BST on Saturday 9 May.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 36 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.

LIVERPOOL

CHELSEA

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 4th Liverpool 35 58 +12 LWWWL 9th Chelsea 35 48 +6 LLLLL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):