Liverpool v Chelsea predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Double Gameweek 36 clash between Liverpool and Chelsea.
The match at Anfield kicks off at 12:30 BST on Saturday 9 May.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 36 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.
LIVERPOOL
CHELSEA
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|4th
|Liverpool
|35
|58
|+12
|LWWWL
|9th
|Chelsea
|35
|48
|+6
|LLLLL
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):