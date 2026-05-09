Man City v Brentford predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Double Gameweek 36 clash between Manchester City and Brentford.
The match at Etihad Stadium kicks off at 17:30 BST on Saturday 9 May.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 36 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.
MAN CITY
BRENTFORD
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|2nd
|Man City
|34
|71
|+37
|DWWWD
|7th
|Brentford
|35
|51
|+6
|DDDLW
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):