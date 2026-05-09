Nott’m Forest v Newcastle predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Double Gameweek 36 clash between Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United.

The match at City Ground kicks off at 14:00 BST on Sunday 10 May.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 36 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.

NOTT’M FOREST

NEWCASTLE

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 13th Newcastle 35 45 -2 LLLLW 16th Nott’m Forest 35 42 -2 WDWWW

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):