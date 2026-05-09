Sunderland v Man United predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Double Gameweek 36 clash between Sunderland and Manchester United.

The match at Stadium of Light kicks off at 15:00 BST on Saturday 9 May.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 36 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.

SUNDERLAND

MAN UNITED

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 3rd Man United 35 64 +15 DLWWW 12th Sunderland 35 47 -9 WWLLD

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):