Sunderland v Man United predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Double Gameweek 36 clash between Sunderland and Manchester United.
The match at Stadium of Light kicks off at 15:00 BST on Saturday 9 May.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 36 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.
SUNDERLAND
MAN UNITED
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|3rd
|Man United
|35
|64
|+15
|DLWWW
|12th
|Sunderland
|35
|47
|-9
|WWLLD
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):