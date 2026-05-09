Tottenham v Leeds predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Double Gameweek 36 clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Leeds United.

The match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium kicks off at 20:00 BST on Monday 11 May.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 36 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.

TOTTENHAM

LEEDS

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 14th Leeds 35 43 -5 DWWDW 17th Tottenham 35 37 -9 LLDWW

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):