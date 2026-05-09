Tottenham v Leeds predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Double Gameweek 36 clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Leeds United.
The match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium kicks off at 20:00 BST on Monday 11 May.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 36 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.
TOTTENHAM
LEEDS
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|14th
|Leeds
|35
|43
|-5
|DWWDW
|17th
|Tottenham
|35
|37
|-9
|LLDWW
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):