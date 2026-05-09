Home Page Exclusions

Tottenham v Leeds predicted line-ups + FPL team news

9 May 2026 0 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
Share:

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Double Gameweek 36 clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Leeds United.

The match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium kicks off at 20:00 BST on Monday 11 May.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 36 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.

TOTTENHAM

LEEDS

RECENT FORM

PLAYEDPOINTSGDFORM (most recent on the right)
14thLeeds3543-5DWWDW
17thTottenham3537-9LLDWW

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

0 Comments Login to Post a Comment

No comments have been submitted for this post yet.

You need to be logged in to post a comment.