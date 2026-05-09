West Ham v Arsenal predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Double Gameweek 36 clash between West Ham United and Arsenal.

The match at London Stadium kicks off at 16:30 BST on Sunday 10 May.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 36 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.

WEST HAM

ARSENAL

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 1st Arsenal 35 76 +41 WLLWW 18th West Ham 35 36 -19 LWDWL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):