West Ham v Arsenal predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Double Gameweek 36 clash between West Ham United and Arsenal.
The match at London Stadium kicks off at 16:30 BST on Sunday 10 May.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 36 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.
WEST HAM
ARSENAL
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|1st
|Arsenal
|35
|76
|+41
|WLLWW
|18th
|West Ham
|35
|36
|-19
|LWDWL
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):