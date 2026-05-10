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FPL Gameweek 36: Sunday’s goals, assists, bonus + DefCon

10 May 2026 68 comments
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Our Scoreboard rounds up the Fantasy numbers from Sunday’s four Gameweek 36 matches.

The goals, assists, bonus and defensive contribution (DC/DefCon) points summaries are from LiveFPL.

Meanwhile, you’ll also find the leading teams and players for shots, chances created and expected goals (xG). This is official Opta data, which comes from our Members Area.

GAMEWEEK 36: SUNDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS, DEFCON + PROJECTED BONUS POINTS

GAMEWEEK 36: SUNDAY’S PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOTAL)

TEAMS – EXPECTED GOALS (XG)

PLAYERS – GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOT)

PLAYERS – CHANCES CREATED (CC)

FPL Gameweek 36: Sunday’s goals, assists, bonus + DefCon 6

PLAYERS – OPTA EXPECTED GOAL INVOLVEMENT (XGI)

FPL Gameweek 36: Sunday’s goals, assists, bonus + DefCon 5

MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE

Click the result of each fixture to be taken to the relevant match page:

West Ham United0 – 1Arsenal
Nottingham Forest1 – 1Newcastle United
Crystal Palace2 – 2Everton
Burnley2 – 2Aston Villa
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68 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Qaiss
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    We’re going to win the league 🙂

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    1. Qaiss
      • 10 Years
      32 mins ago

      I hope !

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    2. _Greg
      • 16 Years
      29 mins ago

      I agree you will.

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    3. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      25 mins ago

      Hard not to with VAR working overtime in your favor

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      1. Qaiss
        • 10 Years
        19 mins ago

        You need to give credit where credit is due rather than blaming such things

        Man City won a league title because of a Rodri handball not being given once upon a time

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    4. Fpl_Juggernaut
      • 6 Years
      19 mins ago

      By cheating and paying the ref 😉

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    5. el polako
      • 8 Years
      18 mins ago

      You’re, well done!

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      1. Qaiss
        • 10 Years
        13 mins ago

        Need to take the last two games very seriously. We didn’t think relegated Southampton would be a tough game 3 years ago and they drew with us

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        1. el polako
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          Can’t see Burnley being much of a challenge plus fully expect City to drop points at Bournemouth.

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    6. Nightcrawler
      • 6 Years
      13 mins ago

      still worried about the palace game, even if they put out a weakened side. arteta simply has to play hincapie or cala at left back with mls in the middle or it could be another very nervous match. zubimendi is just shockingly bad

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      1. Qaiss
        • 10 Years
        12 mins ago

        Yeah Zubimendi shouldn’t start again this season

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    7. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      12 mins ago

      I hope Arsenal do. I also hope they win the Champions League and that they have two VAR calls, one in the CL final, and one for the last league game of the season, go correctly in their favour.

      I’ll have my popcorn at the ready.

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  2. _Greg
    • 16 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Man Utd Vs Forest on the beach edition coming up next week

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  3. JBG
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Tarkowski possibly outscoring NOR, when NOR has a very good DGW was not on my bingo card this GW.

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    1. Qaiss
      • 10 Years
      25 mins ago

      Watkins, Tarkowski, Anderson, double Arsenal defence

      A set and forget team out there is doing very well

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  4. Fpl_Juggernaut
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Poor West Ham got robbed.. Arsenal score most of their goals by fouling gks on corners, fouls are only given against smaller teams... Disgrace from VAR

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    1. Nightcrawler
      • 6 Years
      58 mins ago

      lol west ham beat everton two wees ago after volleyball in their own box went unpunished

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      1. Fpl_Juggernaut
        • 6 Years
        19 mins ago

        Clueless comment

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        1. Nightcrawler
          • 6 Years
          16 mins ago

          ah nothing else to add i see. "fouls are only given against smaller teams" everton got robbed off a pen at the same stadium two wees ago

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          1. Fpl_Juggernaut
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Yes you are clueless

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    2. el polako
      • 8 Years
      50 mins ago

      It was a foul.
      What lacks in refereeing in this league is consistency.

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      1. Fpl_Juggernaut
        • 6 Years
        38 mins ago

        You should change your user name to El Potato cuz clearly you are delusional..it was never a foul in a million years....if that's a foul then most Arsenal goals this season would be ruled out for fouls in the box or on the gk

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        1. el polako
          • 8 Years
          6 mins ago

          Most?
          Some, maybe yes - that’s the part about consistency.

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      2. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        30 mins ago

        This.

        As much as I wanted a West Ham result, they made the correct decision.

        Tomorrow night is interesting, because I think I’m right in saying that any result other than a Leeds win means Leeds and Forest could mathematically still go down.

        If Leeds win tomorrow they guarantee their safety. Leeds shouldn’t be playing for a draw tomorrow.

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        1. Sarkha Sam
          • 14 Years
          2 mins ago

          Leeds and Forest are already mathematically safe

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  5. Karan_G14
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Verb
    Gabriel O’Reilly Senesi
    Bruno Saka Cherki Groß
    Haaland Gyokeres Welbeck

    (Darlow Tav Hill Struijk)
    2FTs & 1.5m

    A) Tav ➡️ KDH/Ndiaye
    B) Groß & Tav ➡️ KDH & Szobo
    C) Welbeck & Tav ➡️ Thiago & KDH
    D) Struijk & Tav ➡️ Keane & Ndiaye
    E) Struijk & Tav ➡️ Tarkowski & KDH
    F) Struijk & Welbeck ➡️ Keane & Thiago

    Appreciate your thoughts! 🙂

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    1. Atimis
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Maybe C

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  6. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    57 mins ago

    Good evening all!!

    Kindly pick the best 3 Arsenal slot from these options???

    A- Saliba
    B- Raya
    C- Trossard

    Cheers everyone!!!

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    1. KeanosMagic
      • 4 Years
      34 mins ago

      Pick the best 3 from 3 options?

      All of them then?

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      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        32 mins ago

        Sorry had best 3rd option, have Saka and Gabriel

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        1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          32 mins ago

          *pick
          Not had

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          1. KeanosMagic
            • 4 Years
            1 min ago

            A or B for me, depending on who you might be getting rid of

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    2. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 11 Years
      12 mins ago

      C is exciting. Be safer imo

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      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 11 Years
        7 mins ago

        B

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        1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Cheers mate!! Totally agree!!

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  7. bitm2007
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    47 mins ago

    Darlow,
    Gabriel, O'Reilly, Struijk
    Bruno, Saka. Cherki, KDH
    Haaland, Joao Pedro, Thiago

    Verbruggen, Van Hecke, Sarr, Hill

    2FT, 2.8m ITB

    On for my best ever finish after Sarr & KDH came good today, assuming Struijk is fit would you stick with the Double Leeds D v BRI, or bring in third Arsenal.

    A) Save
    B) Darlow to Raya
    C) Struijk to Saliba

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  8. KeanosMagic
    • 4 Years
    46 mins ago

    Sell MGW or Okafor?

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    1. Atimis
      • 9 Years
      just now

      The one we hear won’t play

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  9. Babit1967
    • 10 Years
    37 mins ago

    Wildcard let me down

    Double Palace defence
    Rogers
    Eze
    Bowen
    Welbeck

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  10. thetommy14
    • 5 Years
    32 mins ago

    GTG?

    Raya
    Gabriel, Muñoz, NOR
    Cherki, BrunoF, Cunha, Ndiaye
    Haaland, Gyokeres, Thiago

    Dubravka, Szobo, Rodon, Kayode

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  11. thetommy14
    • 5 Years
    26 mins ago

    Who to start?

    A) Muñoz (have Thiago)
    B) Kayode
    C) Rodon

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    1. Atimis
      • 9 Years
      just now

      B

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  12. Tinmen
    • 12 Years
    26 mins ago

    Folks. Who’s the better pick ?

    Saka
    Gyokeres

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    1. thetommy14
      • 5 Years
      17 mins ago

      Gyokeres imo

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      1. Tinmen
        • 12 Years
        5 mins ago

        Is Gyk on pens ?

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        1. JBG
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Seems like it yes, even when Saka is on

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    2. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 11 Years
      16 mins ago

      I'd go saka

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    3. Atimis
      • 9 Years
      9 mins ago

      May (c) Gyko, depends if you are chasing or leading

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      1. Tinmen
        • 12 Years
        6 mins ago

        Wouldn’t Gyko be the obvious captain even if you weren’t chasing ?

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        1. Atimis
          • 9 Years
          just now

          I think most may be on Saka

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  13. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 11 Years
    24 mins ago

    Who to sell . The other 2 will play on BB
    . Cheers.

    A Munoz
    B semenyo
    C Rogers

    Cheers and gl

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    1. Atimis
      • 9 Years
      18 mins ago

      Will Rogers start?

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      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        Cheers

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  14. Atimis
    • 9 Years
    19 mins ago

    Which mids could go big next week (apart from Arsenal…)? I like KDH and Szobo but do they have haul potential? Who else?

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    1. thetommy14
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      Ndiaye

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      1. Atimis
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Been wasteful recently

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  15. Tinmen
    • 12 Years
    18 mins ago

    Who’s on pens for Arsenal ?
    Still unknown ?

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  16. PartyTime
    • 4 Years
    16 mins ago

    Tarkowski last on my bench lol. What a season I'm having

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  17. Vasshin
    • 7 Years
    15 mins ago

    Any chance of Saliba getting 1 extra DC to make it 10

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  18. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    12 mins ago

    Best sub 5.0 defender for last two gameweeks folks???

    A- Keane
    B- Van Hecke
    C- Mukiele
    D- Someone else?? Who??

    Cheers everyone!!

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    1. Atimis
      • 9 Years
      9 mins ago

      A/B

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      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        5 mins ago

        Thankyou mate

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        1. Atimis
          • 9 Years
          3 mins ago

          Although if chasing, you could explore Brighton fullback options, not sure how nailed they are tho

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          1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Yeah I looked at Kaglioglu at 4.4 or whatever his name is haha

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    2. NZREDS
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      B

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      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Cheers mate!!

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  19. Old Wulfrunian
    • 9 Years
    2 mins ago

    Best midfielder for the last two games?Can't get Man City.
    a)Eze
    b)Summerville
    c)Wilson
    d)someone else

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    1. TheBrazilianRonaldo
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Would swerve West Ham if Spurs win tomorrow. Prefer Eze pver Wilson.

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  20. TheBrazilianRonaldo
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    Wildcard time. Who would be your picks for last 2 gameweeks? Currently top 20k, only playing to beat my best rank (35k). Cheers

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