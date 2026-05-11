Fantasy EFL Play-Offs: Second legs – team reveals

In this article, our experts reveal their latest teams, transfer plans, captaincy decisions, and favourite picks for the round ahead.

From must-own assets and key differentials to formation changes and riskier punts, every decision becomes even more important during the play-offs, where a single haul can completely change the rankings.

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There’s not a huge amount to explain with my team this week. I’m very high on both the Millwall and Stockport County defences, which is why I’ve decided to heavily back the defensive setup I currently have. Both sides looked organised in the first leg and now head into favourable home fixtures.

and defences, which is why I’ve decided to heavily back the defensive setup I currently have. Both sides looked organised in the first leg and now head into favourable home fixtures. From an attacking perspective, I’m happy to back Leo Scienza , who carries plenty of upside and always looks capable of producing something in the final third.

, who carries plenty of upside and always looks capable of producing something in the final third. I also fancy Notts County to perform very well at home, which is why I’ve opted for the double-up from them heading into the second leg.

to perform very well at home, which is why I’ve opted for the double-up from them heading into the second leg. As for team picks, Stockport County and Millwall feel like the obvious choices when looking at the overall balance of my squad this week.

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Every player in my team has a home fixture and, based on the first-leg results, a favourable matchup heading into the second leg. These Play-Off matches are likely to stay low scoring due to the pressure and stakes involved, so I’ve mainly focused on defensively solid sides and players with reliable routes to points.

A large part of my squad is built around the strength of the Millwall and Southampton defences. Both Tristan Crama and Taylor Harwood-Bellis stand out as elite defensive options due to their clean-sheet potential, consistency across 90 minutes and threat from set pieces. Alongside them, Adebola Oluwo also offers huge upside thanks to his attacking presence and strong bonus-point potential.

and defences. Both and stand out as elite defensive options due to their clean-sheet potential, consistency across 90 minutes and threat from set pieces. Alongside them, also offers huge upside thanks to his attacking presence and strong bonus-point potential. In midfield, Oliver Norwood continues to look like one of the safest and most reliable picks in the game. So much of Stockport County’s play goes through him, which keeps him firmly on my radar every week. Meanwhile, Finn Azaz remains one of the key creative players in the playoffs and still has the quality to deliver despite a slightly tougher fixture on paper.

continues to look like one of the safest and most reliable picks in the game. So much of Stockport County’s play goes through him, which keeps him firmly on my radar every week. Meanwhile, remains one of the key creative players in the playoffs and still has the quality to deliver despite a slightly tougher fixture on paper. Further forward, Alassana Jatta keeps his place due to his importance within the Notts County attack. Even in what could be a cagey match, he should still see chances fall his way.

keeps his place due to his importance within the Notts County attack. Even in what could be a cagey match, he should still see chances fall his way. Overall, backing home advantage, controlled game states and dependable players from stronger sides such as Millwall, Southampton, Stockport County, and Salford City gives this team a solid foundation heading into the Play-Off round.

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