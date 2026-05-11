In the Fantasy EFL Play-Offs Second legs Scout Squad, our experts – Jack, Ben, Louis and Merlin – unveil their top picks.

A dozen sides across the Championship, League One and League Two are involved in the play-offs, all vying for promotion.

Our panel have nominated a 12-man long-list of players and a four-club selection. With no player prices or budgets to worry about, they’ve each picked the following names…

FANTASY EFL PLAY-OFFS: SECOND LEGS – SCOUT PICKS

﻿ JACK MERLIN BEN LOUIS GK Anthony Patterson Corey Addai Corey Addai Corey Addai GK Matt Young Matt Young Anthony Patterson Anthony Patterson GK Corey Addai James Belshaw Matt Young Matt Young DEF Tristan Crama Tristan Crama Tristan Crama Tristan Crama DEF Jake Cooper Adebola Oluwo Adebola Oluwo Adebola Oluwo DEF Adebola Oluwo Taylor Harwood Bellis Taylor Harwood Bellis Taylor Harwood Bellis MID Oliver Norwood Oliver Norwood Oliver Norwood Oliver Norwood MID Leo Scienza Finn Azaz Finn Azaz Finn Azaz MID Finn Azaz Amario Cozier-Duberry Kieran Green Kieran Green FWD Tommy Conway Femi Azeez Femi Azeez Femi Azeez FWD Alassana Jatta Alassana Jatta David Strelec Alassana Jatta FWD Daniel Udoh Louie Barry Jamie Reid Louie Barry CLUB Stockport County Stockport County Millwall Millwall CLUB Millwall Millwall Stockport County Stockport County CLUB Notts County Southampton Notts County Notts County CLUB Salford City Salford City Salford City Salford City

JACK SAID…

GOALKEEPERS

Millwall’s defensive form continues to make Anthony Patterson one of the standout goalkeeper options this week. With another favourable fixture ahead, he offers both reliability and strong clean-sheet potential.

There is also plenty to like about Matt Young, who has a solid run of fixtures and every chance of producing defensive returns. If backing a dependable defence, Corey Addai also deserves consideration as another reliable option between the sticks.

DEFENDERS

At the back, Jake Cooper looks like a fantastic pick this week. His aerial threat from set pieces, combined with strong clean-sheet potential, gives him multiple routes to points.

Similarly, Tristan Crama remains one of the safest defensive selections available due to his attacking upside and consistency. Returning to the fold this week, Adebola Oluwo also offers plenty of appeal thanks to his bonus-point potential, clean-sheet chances and threat going forward.

MIDFIELDERS

With two home fixtures against weaker opposition, Oliver Norwood stands out as one of the best midfield picks of the round. His role and fixture combination make him difficult to overlook.

Another player worth considering is Callum Shelton, who heads into the week with strong appeal. Creativity should also put Finn Azaz firmly on managers’ radars, while Leo Scienza could prove to be an excellent differential if his minutes are managed well following his return.

FORWARDS

Leading the line, Tommy Conway looks like one of the strongest attacking options available this week. The fixtures are encouraging, and his goal threat remains clear.

There is also plenty of upside with both Alassana Jatta and Ronan Drinan, who each enter the round with favourable fixtures and strong attacking potential.

TEAM PICKS

From a team perspective, Stockport County, Millwall, Notts County, and Salford City all look like excellent sides to target this week due to their strong overall upside.

MERLIN SAID…

GOALKEEPERS

With Stevenage struggling badly in attack, Corey Addai stands out as an obvious goalkeeper pick this week. They failed to score in front of their own fans during the first leg, and finding goals away from home should prove even more difficult.

After an outstanding performance against Grimsby in the opening leg, Matt Young also looks like a top option. His save potential has been excellent all season, and he continues to play with confidence. Having already won the first leg 2-1, Salford City should not need to force the game, which only boosts his clean-sheet prospects.

Between the sticks for Notts County, James Belshaw also enters the round with strong appeal. Chesterfield face a difficult task away from home, and back-to-back clean sheets could definitely be on the cards.

DEFENDERS

Few defenders have been as impressive this season as Tristan Crama. His attacking threat continues to make him one of the standout defensive picks, while Millwall’s back-four system also increases his bonus-point potential.

Fresh from scoring in the first leg, Adebola Oluwo once again looks like an elite option. He remains a huge threat from set pieces and is consistently one of the best bonus-point assets in the game.

Meanwhile, Taylor Harwood-Bellis brings plenty of security to the Southampton defence. The centre-back is nailed for 90 minutes, carries attacking threat from dead-ball situations, and regularly picks up bonus points. With Southampton in excellent form, another strong defensive display looks likely.

MIDFIELDERS

Everything in midfield continues to run through Oliver Norwood, making him one of the standout options this week. His influence on games and involvement in attacking play are difficult to ignore.

Creativity also makes Finn Azaz an excellent pick. Middlesbrough rely heavily on his overall influence and chance creation, which gives him huge upside despite the tense nature of these fixtures.

Another player who impressed massively in the first leg was Amario Cozier-Duberry. After scoring the winner and striking the post, he looked dangerous throughout and should carry confidence into the reverse fixture.

FORWARDS

Even if these matches end up being cagey affairs, Femi Azeez still looks like a strong attacking option due to his importance within the team’s frontline.

There is also clear appeal with Alassana Jatta, who remains one of the key attacking outlets for his side and should still get opportunities despite the cautious nature of the tie.

Up front, Louie Barry continues to look like one of the most reliable forwards available. He remains central to his side’s attack and consistently carries goal threat whenever he plays.

TEAM PICKS

From a club perspective, Stockport County, Millwall, Southampton, and Salford City all stand out as excellent selections. Each side has a home fixture, already produced positive results in the first leg, and arguably looks stronger overall heading into the second match. With home advantage and control of the tie, they should all have a very strong chance of reaching the Play-Off finals.

BEN SAID…

GOALKEEPERS

Home fixtures and strong defensive setups make Corey Addai, Anthony Patterson, and Matt Young three of the standout goalkeeper options this week. Stockport County and Millwall both impressed defensively during the first leg, while Salford City already hold an advantage heading into the reverse fixture.

DEFENDERS

Few defenders have offered as much consistency this season as Tristan Crama. The Millwall defender continues to carry attacking threat from set pieces, while also benefiting from strong clean-sheet potential.

Set-piece danger also boosts the appeal of Adebola Oluwo, who remains one of the most dangerous centre-backs in the game when attacking dead-ball situations.

Meanwhile, Taylor Harwood-Bellis brings security, bonus-point potential and attacking upside to a Southampton side that continues to look extremely solid defensively.

MIDFIELDERS

Creativity and control make Oliver Norwood one of the strongest midfield picks once again. Everything tends to flow through him, and home advantage only strengthens his appeal.

Another midfielder capable of producing big returns is Finn Azaz, whose influence in the final third makes him one of the key players to target this week.

For managers chasing a slightly more differential option, Kieran Green could also prove valuable due to his energy, attacking involvement and multiple routes to points.

FORWARDS

Despite these ties potentially being cautious affairs, Femi Azeez still looks capable of delivering due to his importance within the Millwall attack.

There is also plenty to like about David Strelec, who has shown he can be clinical when chances fall his way, while Jamie Reid continues to offer reliability and goal threat heading into another important fixture.

TEAM PICKS

From a team perspective, Millwall and Stockport County stand out as the strongest sides to target due to their defensive solidity and control shown during the first leg.

Alongside them, both Notts County and Salford City also look well placed to produce strong performances and remain excellent clubs to invest in this week.

LOUIS SAID…

GOALKEEPERS

Stevenage have struggled for goals consistently, which makes Corey Addai a fantastic option for Stockport County this week. Playing at home only strengthens his clean-sheet potential.

There is also plenty to like about both Anthony Patterson and Matt Young, with Millwall and Salford City also benefiting from home fixtures heading into the second leg.

DEFENDERS

At the back, Tristan Crama remains the standout Millwall defensive option due to his attacking threat and bonus-point potential.

Leaving out Adebola Oluwo would also feel risky given the danger he carries from set pieces, while Taylor Harwood-Bellis continues to look like one of the safest and most reliable defensive picks available this week.

MIDFIELDERS

Consistency makes Oliver Norwood one of the best midfield selections once again. The Stockport County midfielder has been exceptional throughout the season and remains central to everything his side create.

There is also strong home appeal for Finn Azaz, while Kieran Green deserves consideration due to his multiple routes to points and overall attacking involvement for Grimsby Town.

FORWARDS

Leading the Millwall attack against Hull City, Femi Azeez looks like one of the stronger forward options available despite the lack of standout strikers this week.

Alongside him, both Alassana Jatta and Louie Barry also carry plenty of appeal. Barry, in particular, remains difficult to ignore after recently producing a huge 29-point haul.

TEAM PICKS

From a team perspective, Millwall and Stockport County stand out as the clear favourites this week. Meanwhile, Notts County and Salford City also look capable of producing strong performances and remain excellent sides to target.