Fantasy EFL Play-Offs: Second legs – Scout Picks

After careful consideration of our Scout Squad submissions from Jack, Merlin, Ben and Louis, we have finalised our Fantasy EFL Play-Offs Scout Picks for the semi-final second legs.

The play-offs are made up of 12 teams, all vying for promotion, across three divisions.

These picks are based on the highest-selected players from our resident experts.

FANTASY EFL PLAY-OFF SECOND LEG SCOUT PICKS

GOALKEEPER

In goal, Corey Addai gets the nod after another strong defensive display from Stockport County in the first leg. Stevenage continue to struggle in front of goal, and with home advantage this time around, the clean-sheet potential looks promising once again.

DEFENDERS

At the back, it’s difficult to look past Tristan Crama. Millwall have been one of the most organised sides defensively, and Crama’s threat from set pieces only adds to his appeal. Crama is all four of our experts’ top defender pick ahead of the new round.

Alongside him, Adebola Oluwo remains a dangerous option due to his attacking presence and ability to pick up bonus points. His goal in the first leg was just one of many examples of this. With that in mind, it’s no surprise our entire panel highlighted him.

The lack of goals in the play-offs suggests that opting for a back-three could be wise this week. Another defender worth backing is Taylor Harwood-Bellis. Southampton’s form has been excellent for a while now, and the centre-back offers a nice mix of security, minutes and attacking upside.

MIDFILEDERS

In midfield, Oliver Norwood continues to be one of the standout picks in the game. All four of our panel picked the Stockport County penalty taker as their top midfield pick this week, and with that and his consistency this season, he gets the captaincy armband.

There is also plenty to like about Finn Azaz, whose creativity and overall influence make him a strong option, especially with Southampton playing at home. Our entire panel felt that Azaz could have success in the upcoming round.

FORWARD

Up front, Femi Azeez earns his place after continuing to lead the Millwall attack. The forward options may not be loaded with standout names this week, but Azeez still looks like one of the better routes into attacking returns.

TEAM PICKS

From a team perspective, both Millwall and Stockport County stand out as the strongest clubs to target. Their performances in the first leg, combined with home advantage in the return fixture, make them difficult to ignore.