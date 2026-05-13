Goals + assists imminent! Who is ‘due’ in FPL Gameweek 37?

Joe’s highly popular ‘Goals Imminent’ table from the Members Area is the basis for this weekly article.

Heading towards Gameweek 37 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL), we try to identify some more underachieving players who look ‘due’ for a goal and/or assist.

Naturally, we’ll attempt to assess whether they’re unlucky, suffering a rare blip, or just aren’t particularly good.

We’ll also update this article after Wednesday’s clash between Manchester City and Crystal Palace.

LAST WEEK’S SUCCESSES

The only predicted goal to emerge was Enzo Fernandez‘s (£6.4m) free kick at Liverpool, though there’s still one more match for Antoine Semenyo (£8.1m), Rayan Cherki (£6.6m) and Bernardo Silva (£6.2m) to do so. Manchester City are midway through their Double Gameweek 36.

As for assists, a John McGinn (£5.3m) corner set up Aston Villa’s first-half equaliser.

GOALS IMMINENT

The first table shows players who’ve accumulated at least nine shots over their last four matches, but scored no more than one goal.