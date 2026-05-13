FPL

Goals + assists imminent! Who is ‘due’ in FPL Gameweek 37?

13 May 2026 80 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
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Joe’s highly popular ‘Goals Imminent’ table from the Members Area is the basis for this weekly article.

Heading towards Gameweek 37 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL), we try to identify some more underachieving players who look ‘due’ for a goal and/or assist.

Naturally, we’ll attempt to assess whether they’re unlucky, suffering a rare blip, or just aren’t particularly good.

We’ll also update this article after Wednesday’s clash between Manchester City and Crystal Palace.

LAST WEEK’S SUCCESSES

FPL notes: Salah up top, Enzo 10, Sanchez boost + Palmer injury 7

The only predicted goal to emerge was Enzo Fernandez‘s (£6.4m) free kick at Liverpool, though there’s still one more match for Antoine Semenyo (£8.1m), Rayan Cherki (£6.6m) and Bernardo Silva (£6.2m) to do so. Manchester City are midway through their Double Gameweek 36.

As for assists, a John McGinn (£5.3m) corner set up Aston Villa’s first-half equaliser.

GOALS IMMINENT

The first table shows players who’ve accumulated at least nine shots over their last four matches, but scored no more than one goal.

 

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The rest of this article below is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here

1

price change predictions

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

80 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. The Philosopher
    • 5 Years
    7 hours, 15 mins ago

    Used to love winters when I was a kid. The biggest realisation during adulthood is that summers are the best.

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    1. Deulofail
      • 10 Years
      6 hours, 57 mins ago

      I loved summers as a kid, but I was something of a prodigy

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      1. I have no Wirtz
          5 hours, 51 mins ago

          I think Spring is the one. Puts a spring in my step.

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      2. Thomas Magnum
        • 10 Years
        6 hours, 9 mins ago

        Summers as a kid were the best. Now I have a job and responsibilities I look outside and wish I could enjoy the nice weather…

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        1. Gazwaz80
          • 6 Years
          3 hours, 57 mins ago

          Living in the UK, last Summer was great. I retired from engineering 3 years ago and now work outside in a garden centre. Abs love it 🙂

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          1. Gazwaz80
            • 6 Years
            3 hours, 56 mins ago

            lol, not abs, absolutely:D

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    2. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      6 hours, 45 mins ago

      Which duo to start?

      A) Pedro and KDH
      B) Gyokeres & Tav/Justin

      Not able to get both of Gyokeres and KDH whiteout a hit. Have Pedro and Tav/Justin

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      1. I have no Wirtz
          5 hours, 49 mins ago

          A

          Although depending on whether you are still in a tight fight, could be worth the hit.

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          1. RamaJama
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            5 hours, 13 mins ago

            Chasing 10 points

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        • Sho-kun
          • 8 Years
          5 hours, 29 mins ago

          B looks tempting

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      2. I have no Wirtz
          6 hours, 43 mins ago

          Guys, just the game tonight and then only gw37,38 left.

          Feeling of sadness starts creeping up. Too many regrets. Thinking more about next season than the current one.

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          1. The Knights Template
            • 12 Years
            5 hours, 24 mins ago

            Start scouting Ipswich players, that’ll cheer you up!

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        • g40steve
          • 8 Years
          6 hours, 31 mins ago

          Does bench order look correct?

          Need a mid after tonights game KDH?

          Verb,
          Gabriel, NOR, Hecke
          Bruno, Semenyo, Saka, MGW#
          Haaland, Welbs, Gyok

          Darlow, Sensi, Tavernier, Sturijk,

          2.1

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          1. The Knights Template
            • 12 Years
            5 hours, 23 mins ago

            Struijk last on bench - tick!

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          2. RamaJama
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            5 hours, 12 mins ago

            Gtg, think MGW will play?

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            1. g40steve
              • 8 Years
              3 hours, 59 mins ago

              I’m considering KDH got to have better final games, the MGW news gone very quiet

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        • The Knights Template
          • 12 Years
          6 hours, 13 mins ago

          Semenyo points predictions please?

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          1. Count of Monte Hristo
            • 13 Years
            4 hours, 38 mins ago

            3 + 7

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        • Gizzachance
          • 11 Years
          6 hours, 10 mins ago

          Gw 36 cap?

          A haaland
          B Bruno
          C Thiago

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          1. The Knights Template
            • 12 Years
            5 hours, 15 mins ago

            A

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          2. RamaJama
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            5 hours, 12 mins ago

            A

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          3. The Philosopher
            • 5 Years
            4 hours, 52 mins ago

            Might be a little bit late for that, mate.

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            1. g40steve
              • 8 Years
              3 hours, 58 mins ago

              Flol

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        • Do I Not Like Orange
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          5 hours, 50 mins ago

          Which transfer for this week?

          A) Watkins > Gyokeres
          B) Mbeumo > Saka

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          1. The Knights Template
            • 12 Years
            4 hours, 39 mins ago

            B

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        • EL tridente
          • 8 Years
          5 hours, 31 mins ago

          Gordon to Trossard?

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          1. The Knights Template
            • 12 Years
            4 hours, 39 mins ago

            Yes

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        • boc610
          • 14 Years
          5 hours, 30 mins ago

          haaland and cherki not in a fair few predicted line ups....... get 'scenes' in the chamber

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          1. Count of Monte Hristo
            • 13 Years
            4 hours, 38 mins ago

            Where are you seeing that?

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          2. The Knights Template
            • 12 Years
            4 hours, 37 mins ago

            Woohoo, Semenyo owners unite!

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          3. Qaiss
            • 10 Years
            4 hours, 31 mins ago

            Did you use your triple captain on Gabriel?

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        • Count of Monte Hristo
          • 13 Years
          5 hours, 30 mins ago

          Is Saka (c) a no brainer since it’s (h) to Burnley or enough just to own since Madueke could play 30-45 minutes instead?

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          1. Qaiss
            • 10 Years
            4 hours, 31 mins ago

            What’s your rank goal ?

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          2. Malkmus
            • 14 Years
            4 hours, 18 mins ago

            Very good question, I'm thinking the same. Bou away is tough for haaland so I think saka is actually just the best cap option.

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        • Qaiss
          • 10 Years
          5 hours, 21 mins ago

          So angry I didn’t buy Sarr. Backed him all season but missed out on him for his DGW. Hope he doesn’t start tonight but want Palace to take points off Citeh. Hmm

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          1. The Philosopher
            • 5 Years
            4 hours, 28 mins ago

            Palace are City's bogey team. Every chance Sarr gets something tonight.

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            1. Qaiss
              • 10 Years
              4 hours, 26 mins ago

              Yeah those gaps Man City allowed Brentford to have, if Sarr’s on the pitch then he’s going to have a field day

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        • z13
            4 hours, 57 mins ago

            Spygate: Southampton could be thrown out of Championship play-offs if found guilty of alleged spying on Middlesbrough
            https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11700/13543396/spygate-southampton-could-be-thrown-out-of-championship-play-offs-if-found-guilty-of-alleged-spying-on-middlesbrough

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            1. PartyTime
              • 4 Years
              4 hours ago

              Lol… poor Middlesbrough faithfuls holding on to the last glimmer of hope

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            2. Gommy
              • 16 Years
              2 hours, 54 mins ago

              Not a chance they get thrown out.

              Should it deny their opportunity of getting promoted. The punishment and loss of earnings that brings, far outweighs the crime committed.

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              1. Nomar
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 16 Years
                1 hour, 54 mins ago

                This

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          • SpaceCadet
            • 12 Years
            4 hours, 54 mins ago

            Best arsenal player to get in?

            a. mosquera
            b. lewis kelly
            c. rice -4
            d. gyokores -4
            e. saliba -4

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          • Viper
            • 16 Years
            4 hours, 52 mins ago

            Already own Gabriel & Eze. Which move looks best?

            A. Lacroix -> Calafiori. Roll 2Fts.

            B. Rogers -> Saka. Roll 2Fts.

            C. Rogers & DCL -> N'Diaye & Gyokeres. Roll 1 FT.

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            1. Rico123
              • 3 Years
              3 hours, 29 mins ago

              B

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            2. Gizzachance
              • 11 Years
              3 hours, 11 mins ago

              B

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          • 1912 F.A Cup Winners
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            4 hours, 50 mins ago

            Good morning all!!

            Who to captain here??

            A-Bruno
            B- Saka
            C- Haaland

            Currently on Bruno with Forest nothing to play for, don’t like that Bournemouth fixture for City and think Arsenal will share their goals around

            Thoughts welcomed!!

            Cheers everyone!!

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            1. g40steve
              • 8 Years
              3 hours, 56 mins ago

              Toying with Arsenal player if City hammer Palace tonight.

              Saka, Gyok or Gabby, Gabby probably

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              1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                3 hours, 48 mins ago

                Oooh Gabby could be a good option!! Basically starting off on 6 points already

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            2. Malkmus
              • 14 Years
              3 hours, 43 mins ago

              I'm going B

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              1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                3 hours, 38 mins ago

                Cheers mate!! B very tempting!!!

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            3. Rico123
              • 3 Years
              3 hours, 29 mins ago

              I’m on B

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              1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                3 hours, 14 mins ago

                Another B!! Maybe I need to give Saka some more thoughts

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          • PartyTime
            • 4 Years
            4 hours, 50 mins ago

            Can this season end already. Garbage PL season

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            1. Holmes
              • 12 Years
              3 hours, 50 mins ago

              Just like every season

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          • Rico123
            • 3 Years
            4 hours, 20 mins ago

            2FT. JPedro and Tavernier to Gyok and KDH?

            A. Yay! / Good moves
            B. Nay! / Bad moves

            Would give front 8 of

            Saka Cherki Fernandes Hinshelwood KDH*
            Haaland Gyokeres* (DCL)

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            1. oi no professionals
              • 15 Years
              3 hours, 27 mins ago

              A

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            2. SpaceCadet
              • 12 Years
              3 hours, 22 mins ago

              A

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            3. Gizzachance
              • 11 Years
              3 hours, 12 mins ago

              A

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            4. Bavarian
              • 8 Years
              2 hours, 50 mins ago

              A

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            5. JoeSoap
              • 12 Years
              1 hour, 29 mins ago

              A have similar planned transfers

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          • oi no professionals
            • 15 Years
            4 hours, 18 mins ago

            Is it worth a -4 to get Gabriel in at this stage of the season?

            Open Controls
            1. The Philosopher
              • 5 Years
              3 hours, 15 mins ago

              Probably not. Other Arsenal defenders using FT should be fine.

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            2. TorresMagic™
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 16 Years
              3 hours, 13 mins ago

              Probably if clean sheets are happening.

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          • Gizzachance
            • 11 Years
            4 hours, 3 mins ago

            Chasing in ml 3rd in money league
            11 pts off 2nd , 14 off 1st
            All have Bruno, no Saka

            Do Bruno to Saka and cap?
            To risky?

            Cheers

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            1. Gazwaz80
              • 6 Years
              3 hours, 52 mins ago

              Tough call. Bruno NFO at home but potentially on the beach. Saka obviously Great fixture but may only get 45…

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              1. Gizzachance
                • 11 Years
                3 hours ago

                My thought to

                Tough one

                Cheers

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            2. JoeSoap
              • 12 Years
              2 hours, 21 mins ago

              You have to take risks if you want to win it unless you get something for 3rd

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          • Atimis
            • 9 Years
            3 hours, 55 mins ago

            KDH in mid over Szobo or Hinshelwood? Won't Szobo have more haul potential if AV field 2nd team?

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            1. Bobby Digital
              • 8 Years
              2 hours, 25 mins ago

              Szobo

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            2. FDMS All Starz
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 50 mins ago

              Would AV field a second team though? Match is 5 days apart

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            3. JoeSoap
              • 12 Years
              1 hour, 34 mins ago

              Szobo

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          • JBG
            • 8 Years
            3 hours, 34 mins ago

            Hopefully Haaland is on the bench and Cherki starts XD.

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            1. Atimis
              • 9 Years
              2 hours, 20 mins ago

              This

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            2. Conners
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 41 mins ago

              Seems a bit premature to be conceding the title at this stage.

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              1. boc610
                • 14 Years
                1 hour, 34 mins ago

                peps being doing this for a decade, burnley at home and a palace team who wont want injuries for a european final? thats about as good as it gets, its done.

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                1. Conners
                  • 7 Years
                  1 hour, 31 mins ago

                  Yeah, you're probably right. Shame about the VAR call at the weekend - might've made things a bit more interesting.

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          • FDMS All Starz
            • 10 Years
            2 hours, 43 mins ago

            Which combo scores more just gw37?

            A) Haaland & Tavernier +4pts
            Or
            B) Pedro & Szobozlai

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            1. JoeSoap
              • 12 Years
              1 hour, 34 mins ago

              Maybe B if Pedro starts

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          • JoeSoap
            • 12 Years
            2 hours, 26 mins ago

            A. VH/Struick>Saliba
            B. Gross/Tavenier>KDH
            C. Pedro>Gyokores
            D. VH/Struick>Keane
            E. A&B, A&D, C&B, C&D (pick one if you prefer the 2 transfers - 2FTs &2.1m)

            Verbruggen
            Van Hecke, O'Reilly, Gabriel
            Bruno, Gross, Semenyo, Saka
            Halland, Pedro, DCL
            Darlow, Tavenier, Hill, Struik

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          • Bluebulls
              1 hour, 57 mins ago

              Worth using my only FT for Szobo to Trossard?

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