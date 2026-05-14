Gibbs-White, Murillo, Aina: Nott’m Forest injury latest for FPL Gameweek 37

It was revealed at Thursday’s press conference that Morgan Gibbs-White (facial injury) could feature against Manchester United in Gameweek 37, having returned to training in a protective mask.

READ MORE: Press conferences for Gameweek 37

“He started today. He started today to work with the team, with the mask. Let’s see. It is strange when you use the mask but, in the end, I spoke with him and he said, “I’m okay with the mask, no problem”. We will see if he is ready or if he’s in condition for the next game. “Of course, [he’s desperate to get back on the pitch to prove himself ahead of the World Cup]. I think he wants to prove himself every time. He wants to get every chance to prove himself and to prove that he has the quality and the talent to be [in the England squad].” – Vitor Pereira on Morgan Gibbs-White

Dan Ndoye and Ibrahima Sangare, two short-term absentees with unspecified issues, could return, too.

However, Murillo (muscle) and Ola Aina (unspecified) remain out.